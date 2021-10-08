Antônia Fontenelle is convicted in a lawsuit filed by Felipe Neto | Fabia Oliveira

reproduction Antonia said she will appeal

It is not repeated news. Antônia Fontenelle was once again criminally convicted by judge Simone Cavalieri Frota, from the 9th Special Criminal Court of Barra da Tijuca. This time, the influencer was condemned for calling Felipe Neto a “shit bum” and referring to youtuber as “that shit”. As a primary defendant and having a good record, the judge opted for a fine. Antonia recorded a story on Instagram about the conviction.

The influencer’s claims were contested by Felipe Neto’s lawyer, André Perecmanis, who spoke with the column exclusively:

“The information of Antônia Fontenelle, who says that she was sentenced to pay only R$5,000 in fine for spreading offenses against the digital communicator Felipe Neto, is not true.

Just as the claim that I would have called him ‘ugly’ is equally untrue. In fact, in the second conviction she received, she was forced to pay a fine of approximately R$ 126,000 for having called him a ‘shit’ and a ‘shit bum’. In addition, the expectation is that other convictions still occur,” said the lawyer. Antônia Fontenelle has already said that she will appeal the decision.

Through the stories, she talked about the conviction. “Three more sentences have just been issued, two of which Felipe Neto lost and one I was punished again and fined R$5,000, for something I don’t even know. It was something less serious than ‘shit’, I don’t know what I said. In two he lost, in this one I lost, I will appeal because it is the first instance,” he said.