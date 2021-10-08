Apple Develops Technology to Expand Use of the iPhone in Cars

CUPERTINO – Apple, whose CarPlay interface is used by millions of drivers to control music, get directions and make phone calls, is looking to expand its presence in cars.

The company works on a technology that allows access to functions such as the climate control system, speedometer, radio and seats, according to people with knowledge of the project. The initiative, called “IronHeart” internally, is still in its infancy and would require the cooperation of automakers.

The work reinforces the idea that the automotive sector can be a great source of revenue for the tech giant, even without selling vehicles. While Apple’s plans to build a car have faced setbacks, such as the departure of key executives this year, the company has continued to make inroads with CarPlay.

The tool allows customers to connect their iPhones to a vehicle to operate so-called infotainment features. Seven years after its release, CarPlay is now offered by most major automakers.





IronHeart would take CarPlay one step further. The iPhone-based system can access a number of controls, sensors and settings, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because the project is confidential.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on plans for the Cupertino, Calif.-based company.

By gaining access to controls and instruments, Apple can turn CarPlay into an interface that can include almost any car. The data may also be used by Apple or third parties to create new types of apps or add features to existing functions.

Some Apple users complained about the need to switch between CarPlay and the in-car system to operate the main controls. This initiative would simplify the process.

The effort would be similar to Apple’s approach to healthcare and home technology. The company offers an iPhone app that can access and aggregate data from external health devices using its HealthKit protocol. The Home app, in turn, uses Apple’s HomeKit system to control smart appliances, including thermostats, security cameras and locks.

IronHeart would represent Apple’s biggest bet on automotive technology since the launch of CarPlay in 2014, but it may not be well-received among automakers, who may be reluctant to cede control of key features to Apple.

Although CarPlay is now installed in more than 600 car models, other Apple initiatives launched in recent years have been slow to be accepted among automakers.

In 2015, Apple began allowing automakers to create third-party apps for CarPlay that could access the car’s radio, GPS and climate controls. In 2019, it began supporting CarPlay on car secondary screens, such as digital instrument clusters.

A year later, it announced CarKey, a feature for unlocking a car with an iPhone or Apple Watch, and electric vehicle routing, the iPhone’s ability to sense when it’s connected to an EV and provide charger information in map views.

But automakers refused to add these enhancements. Temperature control and radio apps are only supported by some cars. And the EV routing feature is not available on any vehicles currently being shipped.

CarPlay display expansion is only supported by some brands, such as BMW and Volkswagen, and CarKey is only available on some BMWs.

Some manufacturers, including Tesla Inc., have disregarded Apple’s and Google’s automotive efforts, choosing instead to build their own next-generation infotainment ecosystems.

Ford Motor is also looking to become more ambitious. She recently hired Doug Field, the former chief engineer at Tesla and head of Apple’s own automobile project, to work on its automotive technology.

Still, automakers risk angering iPhone fans by focusing on their own incompatible systems. And that could lead more of them to adopt Apple technology. They may also choose to implement features in different ways depending on the car.

In some vehicles, Apple may gain control over the climate controls, while others may only provide access to the speakers.