Apple Watch 7 earns prices of up to R$11.2 thousand in Brazil; check out

Apple revealed that the Apple Watch Series 7 will cost from R$ 5,299 in Brazil. Despite not having gained official release date, the smartwatch is already listed on the company’s official website in more than 10 versions, which cost up to R$ 11,199.

The Apple Watch 7 was unveiled on September 14th during Apple’s official event. The new product has a 41mm or 45mm display, a new Retina display with 20% larger usable area than the Series 6, a stronger crystal display, up to 33% faster recharge than the previous generation and more.

Check out the list of smart watch models and prices below:

Apple Watch Series 7 with Aluminum Case: from R$5,299;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Silver Stainless Steel Case: from R$8,499;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Silver Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Style Bracelet: from R$9,099;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Gold Stainless Steel Case: from R$8,499;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Gold Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Style Bracelet: from R$9,099;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Graphite Stainless Steel Case: from R$8,499;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Style Strap (41mm): from R$9,099;

Apple Watch Series 7 with Aluminum Case and Nike Wrist Strap: from R$5,299;

Apple Watch Series 7 with titanium case and leather link bracelet (41 mm): from R$ 10,599;

Apple Watch Series 7 with titanium case and leather link bracelet (45 mm): from R$ 11,199.

Even with the arrival of the new generation of smartwatch, Apple continues to sell the previous models in its store. The Apple Watch Series 6, Series 3 and SE versions are still available in our country and have not changed in price with the launch of the new models.