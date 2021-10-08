Ari Peixoto says goodbye after Globo’s resignation: ‘I leave grateful’ | Fabia Oliveira

After being fired from TV Globo with more than 30 years with the company, Ari Peixoto sent his colleagues a farewell letter. In it, he is grateful for everything he built during the time he worked on the Marinho channel and recalls moments of his career. Check out the full text below:

“As I usually say, in 1987 I got married twice. In April, with Globo, and five months later, with my wife, Káthia. And for those who think the comparison is weird, meaningless, I remember that there were times when that I spent more time at the station than at home. Anyway, parallel relationships that have always been manageable. But today, one of them, the oldest, comes to an end. I say goodbye to Globo leaving through the same door I entered 34 years ago, I leave with the feeling of having reached the goal I set myself from the first day here, that of working, growing professionally. Correspondence International (Latin America and the Middle East) I am proud of what I did, because I always did it the way I learned from my father: honestly. I have had a victorious history within this company. And, above all, with love. , as the saying goes, “those who do what they like don’t have to work even one day. a…”It was like that with me.

I leave grateful because much of what I have built, both personally and professionally, I owe to Globo. These are the new times. Anyway, as I said up there, my relationship with Globo ends today. A hug to those who stay, my cell phone is the same, until one day”.