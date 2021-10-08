Arlete reveals crime to the police involving Eric

In the next chapters of grab hold, after a lot of thinking, Arlete (Elizabeth Savala) decided to open the game about one of her biggest secrets from the past. In a conversation with Júlio (Thiago Martins), she reveals that she has covered up a crime.

After telling her son that what she did involves the death of Mirela, Eric’s wife (Mateus Solano), the girl makes one of the most important decisions of her life. She says she wants to go to the police station and tell her everything she knows, especially now that they’ve found some important documents.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Arriving there, she talks to Antônia (Vanessa Giácomo) and makes it clear what she did. She says she altered the crime evidence after receiving a large sum and that she needed the money to save her son’s life. “I didn’t think of anything, I couldn’t think of anything… I was paid to switch these roles and I switched”, he claims.

“My son was at risk of lifea, I’m sure any of you here in this room would have done the same!”, sentences Arlete. “The expert was killed, something could happen to me or my family”, to be continued. Soon after, the girl tells that a lady bought the hat with the documents, Madalena (Vírginia Rosa) who works with Maria Pia (Mariana Santos).

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of Pega Pega’s chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other TV soap operas.