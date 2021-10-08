Arroba do boi falls again; check out this friday’s highlights

Boi: arroba plummets again in producing regions, says Safras & Mercado

Schedule:

Brazil: data on crops in Mato Grosso (Imea)

Brazil: September IPCA (IBGE)

US: Employment Report – September Payroll

Boi: arroba plummets again in producing regions, says Safras & Mercado

According to Safras & Mercado consulting firm, fat cattle at arroba fell again in producing regions after three days of stability. In São Paulo, capital, the arroba dropped from R$280 to R$275, in the term modality. In Goiânia (GO) it went from R$265 to R$260 and in Cuiabá (MT), it went from R$274 to R$266.

At B3, the prices of cattle futures contracts failed to maintain the improvement observed in the last two trading sessions and fell significantly. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 282.85 to BRL 275.35, in November it went from BRL 291.15 to BRL 284.30 and in December it went from BRL 300.50 to BRL 293. 00 per at sign.

Corn: bag continues to fall

The Cepea corn indicator did not sustain the slight increases observed between Monday and Tuesday and fell again. The price varied -0.93% compared to the previous day and went from R$91.98 to R$91.12 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator increased by 15.86%. In 12 months, prices reached 35.47% high.

At B3, the curve for corn futures contracts continued in a downward trend that began in the second half of August. The maturity adjustment for November was from BRL 89.73 to BRL 88.64, from January 2022 it went from BRL 89.98 to BRL 88.83 in March, from BRL 90.81 to BRL 89.67 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 87.94 to R$ 87.92 per bag.

Soybeans: Cepea indicator retreats, despite the strength of the dollar

The Cepea soybean indicator for the port of Paranaguá (PR) had one day of low prices, despite the strength of the dollar against the real. The price varied -0.79% compared to the previous day and went from R$172.58 to R$171.21 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator appreciated 11.25%. In 12 months, prices reached 7.53% high.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, the prices of soybean futures contracts continued with high volatility, alternating between gains and losses. This time, the day was marked by a slight appreciation. The contract for November, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.42% yoy and rose from $12.42 to $12.472 a bushel.

Coffee: Arabica rises again following the dollar and New York

According to Safras & Mercado, coffee prices in Brazil rose again, following the strength of the dollar and Arabica in New York. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,150/1,155 to R$1,165/1,170, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,160/1,170 to R$1,170/1,190 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices continued to recover after the sharp drop last Tuesday, 5th, although the level of that day has not been fully reached. The maturity for December, the most traded currently, appreciated 2.30% in the daily comparison and went from US$1.9345 to US$1.9790 per pound.

Abroad: investors await data from the US labor market

Again global markets operated based on news regarding a possible deal for the US debt ceiling. The US Senate leader announced the extension of the ceiling until early December. The deal was widely expected by investors, as without it, there would be a real risk of temporary default.

As for economic data, after a few weeks of worse-than-expected data, US jobless claims came in better than expected by market analysts. There were 326,000 requests, compared to a projection of 348 thousand. Today, Friday 8th, the highlight of the economic calendar is the release of the September Payroll with the creation of job openings in the month.

In Brazil: scholarship remains weak

Despite a very positive day on the foreign exchanges, the Ibovespa remained practically stable for the third consecutive day. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange rose 0.02% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 110,585 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar appreciated 0.57% and went from R$5.486 to R$5.517.

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Bruno Serra Fernandes, stated that he sees a calmer scenario for the exchange rate in 2022. According to him, an environment of fiscal improvement and the lagged effects of the increase in the Selic rate could generate an appreciation of the real against the dollar. Furthermore, Serra acknowledged that the current behavior of the exchange rate surprised the BC negatively.