Articles by UFPE researchers cited by the 2021 Nobel Committee in Physics | Pernambuco

Four articles by researchers from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) were cited by the Nobel Committee for Physics this year, which announced scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi as the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics ( see video above ).

The announcement of the award took place on Tuesday (5). UFPE researchers Anderson Gomes, Antônio Murilo Macêdo, Cid Bartolomeu de Araújo, Ernesto Raposo and Leonardo de Souza Menezes were surprised by the quote.

Anderson Gomes explained that, every year, the Nobel Committee of Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences chooses the laureates to win the Nobel Prize and, together with this choice, they publish an extensive document justifying the reason for the award and citing works associated with that area of ​​the award that were relevant to the choice.

“Our surprise is that, within the works cited in this document, there were three articles that were published by our group. This certainly left us, in addition to being surprised, very happy”, he highlighted.

In this year in which the UFPE Department of Physics completes five decades, the world highlight is yet another recognition for those who believe in science and research as an alternative to solve complex problems in the world.

The only Brazilian works in the report “Scientific Background on the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021”, the articles from UFPE, which had the collaboration of other researchers, help to understand the contribution of Professor Giorgio Parisi to Physics.

In the field of photonic systems, the works are: “Observation of Lévy distribution and replicating symmetry breaking in random lasers from a single set of measurements”, “Coexistence of turbulence-like and glassy behaviors in a photonic system”, and “Replica Symmetry Breaking in the Photonic Ferromagneticlike Spontaneous Mode-Locking Phase of a Multimode Nd:YAG Laser”. The articles correspond, respectively, to references 33, 34 and 74 of the document.

In the field of magnetic systems, the article “Stability of the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick solution of a spin glass model”, 21 of the document, is referenced.

The Nobel Committee document writes, in free translation, that reference number 34 “(…) connects Hasselmann’s early work to Parisi’s and to the role of disorder and fluctuations in complex systems in general”.

Professor Cid Araújo is one of the founders of this department and celebrates with the team.

“We were part of the first group of physicists who came to the city and fortunately, in addition to the physics department, there are now several departments at the university that also carry out research and publish important works in different areas and in different countries and different journals”, he highlighted .

Antônio Murilo Macêdo stated that the most interesting feature of this cooperation between theorists and experimentalists was the perception of the importance of carrying out this joint study, each one contributing with its specialty, with its knowledge.

“Thanks to this collaboration, which lasted five years or so, we were able to identify, both from a theoretical and an experimental point of view, which contributions could be made to what was the main theme of the magnetism part. of the Nobel 2021”, he said.