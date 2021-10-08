Athlete gives up fighting and UFC Dern x Rodriguez has nine duels after the official weigh-in | combat

A last-minute surprise marked the UFC Dern vs Rodriguez weigh-in this Friday in Las Vegas. Middleweight Phil Hawes did not accept the replacement of his opponent, Deron Winn, by Chris Curtis 24 hours before the event and refused to fight. With this, the event, which was scheduled to have ten fights, now has nine duels, and had its start delayed at 3 pm (GMT).

Who benefited from the exit of the fight between Hawes and Curtis from the tournament was Brazilian bantamweight Felipe Cabocão, who had his fight against Chris Gutierrez promoted to the main card of the event.

In the faced ones, the atmosphere was of total tranquility and respect from the athletes. There were no provocations or the need for intervention from security guards or matchmaker Sean Shelby, who mediated the athletes’ encounters on stage. Protagonists of the night, Brazilian straw weights Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez faced each other seriously, as did Tim Elliott and Matheus Nicolau.

With 20 fighters scheduled for the event, the official weigh-in lasted 1h40m, and brought some unpleasant news to fans: the fight between Phil Hawes and Chris Curtis was withdrawn from the event. After replacing Deron Winn this Friday, Curtis, who had been waiting ten years for a chance in the UFC and fell below the middleweight limit (weighed 83.7kg), saw Hawes refuse to face a new rival with just 24 hours of before. With that, the fight was canceled and the event had nine contests.

The first athlete to step on the scale is the Brazilian Marina Rodriguez. Without showing wear, the gaucho weighed 52.2kg and showed relief when she managed to beat the weight without problems.

Two other Brazilians also passed through the scale without any problems: Felipe Cabocão scored 61.7kg and Matheus Nicolau weighed 56.9kg.

The country’s last representative at the weigh-in, straw weight Mackenzie Dern – Marina Rodriguez’s opponent in Saturday’s main event – was the last athlete to step on the scale, 20 minutes from the end of the weighing window. Very smiling, the straw weight scored 51.9kg, confirming the main event in the event.

The only athlete not to hit the weight was lightweight Jared Gooden. At 78.9kg, he was 1.3kg over the weight limit for the category and was fined 20% of his bag.

UFC Dern vs Rodriguez service

O Combat transmits the “UFC Dern vs Rodriguez” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 2:50 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O Combat.com it’s the SportTV3 show the first two fights live, and the website follows the event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes: MAIN CARD

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Mackenzie Dern (51.9kg) x Marina Rodriguez (52.2kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Randy Brown (77.3kg) x Jared Gooden* (78.9kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Tim Elliott (56.9kg) x Matheus Nicolau (56.9kg)

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Sabina Mazo (56.7kg) x Mariya Agapova (56.7kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Chris Gutierrez (61.2kg) x Felipe Cabocão (61.7kg)

Middleweight (under 84.4kg): Phil Hawes (no weight) vs. Chris Curtis (83.7kg) – fight canceled

PRELIMINARY CARD

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Alexandr Romanov (117.9kg) x Jared Vanderaa (120.4kg)

Featherweight (up to 66.2kg): Charles Rosa (66kg) x Damon Jackson (66kg)

Strawweight (up to 52.6kg): Lupita Godinez (52.4kg) x Silvana Juarez (51.7kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Charlie Ontiveros (70.5kg) x Steve Garcia Jr. (70.3kg)

* Exceeded the category limit by 1.3kg and was fined 20% of his purse, with the amount being reverted to his opponent.

All athletes were entitled to one pound (0.454kg) of tolerance in their weights, as no fight in the event is valid for a belt.