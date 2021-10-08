Atlético launches new shirt 3, predominantly black; see price and details

Atletico launched this Friday morning (8) its new third shirt, called Traje de Luta 3. Manto is predominantly black, with white details and almost all sponsorships in this color. The number will be red.

Its price is R$ 279.99 and can be purchased through the website www.shoppingdamassa.com.br. It will also be available at Galo’s official stores, located in some neighborhoods in Belo Horizonte, the Metropolitan Region and shopping malls. See addresses ON HERE.

According to the club, the new uniform, which is similar to the current shirt 3, gray, represents the identity of the fans and those people who helped build the history of Rooster. “Athletic represents the identity, struggle and history of everyone who is part of the Massa. Therefore, #TrajeDeLuta3 fits in any body, as long as the blood runs in the Atletico”, he informed.

See video and photos:

