Atlético-MG presents shirt 3 for the season; see photos | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG launched this Friday the club’s third shirt for the season. The traditional black is back, with some white details on the collar and sleeves, in addition to graphic elements at the bottom – geometric graphics in allusion to the topography of Minas Gerais, represented by light triangular lines, according to the club. The price is R$279.99.
Atlético-MG presents shirt 3 for the 2021 season — Photo: Disclosure
In the presentation campaign, the club highlighted the representation of the fans’ identity.
“Athletic represents the identity, struggle and history of everyone who is part of Massa. That’s why #TrajeDeLuta3 fits in any body, as long as the Atletican blood runs in the veins!.”
Atlético-MG presents third uniform — Photo: TV Galo
The model is signed by French Le Coq Sportif, whose contract ends at the end of this year. O club deals with other brands.
Atlético-MG presents third uniform — Photo: Fred Ribeiro
It was the third edition of an alternative uniform launched by the company’s partnership with Atlético. In 2019, the shirt was black. Last year, the gray color was chosen.