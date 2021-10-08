Atltico and America have the best Brazilian return campaigns

Coaches Cuca and Vagner Mancini conduct good work ahead of Atltico and America, respectively (Photo: Montage with images by Pedro Souza/Atltico and Joo Zebral/America)

Rivals from Minas Gerais, Atltico and America boast the best campaigns in the return of Series A of the Brazilian Championship. In five games, the two teams won three wins and two draws – translated into 11 points each and 73.3% of success. Galo only surpasses Coelho in terms of goal difference.

While Cuca’s team scored eight goals and conceded two in return, Vagner Mancini’s team scored eight and conceded three. In this period, Atltico won Fortaleza (2 to 0), Sport (3 to 0) and Internacional (1 to 0), and drew with So Paulo (0 to 0) and Chapecoense (2 to 2).

In turn, America beat Athletico-PR (2 to 0), Cuiab (2 to 0) and Palmeiras (2 to 1), and drew with Corinthians (1 to 1) and Flamengo (1 to 1). The sequence was decisive for Alviverde to leave the relegation zone.

Both teams boast unbeaten streaks in addition to returning at the Brazilian Nationals. Coelho hasn’t lost for seven games, with four wins and three draws, while Galo hasn’t lost for an impressive 16 games – with 12 wins and four draws.

In different realities, clubs fight for very different interests in the tournament. The Atltico leader in the competition, with 50 points, is looking to end a long 49-year fast without winning the main national title.

On the other hand, America wants to guarantee its first stay in the country’s elite and is moving fast to achieve the goal. With the triumph against Palmeiras by 2-1, this Wednesday (6), Coelho reached 10th place in the table, with 30 points.

The rivals return to the field for the Brazilian on Saturday (9). At 4:30 pm, Atltico receives Cear (13th, with 29 points) in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. In turn, at 9 pm, America visits Juventude (15th, 27) at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul. Both matches are valid for the 25th round.