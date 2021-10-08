Atltico presents jersey for season 2021; see pictures

Rooster presents ‘Fight Costume 3’ for season 2021 (Photo: Publicity/Atltico) This Friday morning, the



athletic



presented the third uniform for the



season 2021



. The new model, predominantly in black, integrates the collection



fight costume



signed by



Le Coq



, sporting goods supplier of the



rooster



. Atltico Uniform 3 photos

There is no description for this image or gallery

The presentation video of the shirt 3 of the Atltico was starred by the rapper from Belo Horizonte



Fabrcio FBC



, athletic fan. The illustrious fan ‘Vov do Galo’ also participates in the promotional video.

“On Rooster, all identities fit. Our shirt for any type of color, as long as the athletic blood runs”, narrated FBC

The shirt design has geometric graphics in allusion to Minas Gerais topography, represented by light triangular lines. Both the Rooster crest and the Le Coq brand follow the classic black and white pattern, both in an embroidered patch. The uniform cut in a V-neck, with bicolor stripes, the same detail that is repeated on the sleeves.