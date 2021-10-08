Atltico presents jersey for season 2021; see pictures

This Friday morning, the
athletic
presented the third uniform for the
season 2021
. The new model, predominantly in black, integrates the collection
fight costume
signed by
Le Coq
, sporting goods supplier of the
rooster
.
The presentation video of the shirt 3 of the Atltico was starred by the rapper from Belo Horizonte
Fabrcio FBC
, athletic fan. The illustrious fan ‘Vov do Galo’ also participates in the promotional video.
“On Rooster, all identities fit. Our shirt for any type of color, as long as the athletic blood runs”, narrated FBC
The shirt design has geometric graphics in allusion to Minas Gerais topography, represented by light triangular lines. Both the Rooster crest and the Le Coq brand follow the classic black and white pattern, both in an embroidered patch. The uniform cut in a V-neck, with bicolor stripes, the same detail that is repeated on the sleeves.
The new Atltico shirt is available for sale at the Massa shopping mall (www.shoppingdamassa.com.br) and at Galo stores. Female and juvenile models cost R$239.99 and male models, R$279.99.