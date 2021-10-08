Atltico starts to display the brand of a company that is targeted by COVID’s CPI

Hapvida’s brand was stamped on Atltico’s shirt (next to the shield) for the first time this Wednesday, in the game with Chapecoense (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico) Atltico started to display the Hapvida brand on the game uniform, in the crosshairs of the COVID-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), led by the Federal Senate to analyze the conduct of the federal government and President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) regarding of the pandemic. The company, one of the largest health plan operators in Brazil, is accused of pressuring doctors to prescribe drugs without proven effectiveness against the coronavirus. The logo was present on the Alvinegra shirt for the first time this Wednesday, in the tie with Chapecoense.

On October 15, 2020, Atltico announced the two-year sponsorship agreement with Premium Sade. In November, the company was purchased by Hapvida Participaes e Investimentos for R$ 150 million. The deal was approved in July this year by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and published in the Official Gazette (DOU).

Even bought by Hapvida, Premium Health continued to have the brand stamped on the Atltico’s game uniform and on the



backdrops



(structure that displays the names of sponsors and is positioned behind respondents during press conferences) over the past few months.

In Hapvida’s “debut” in the Atletico shirt, the team drew 2-2 with Chape. The game was played at Arena Cond, in Chapec, and was worth the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The company’s brand from Ceará started to be displayed precisely in place of Premium Sade in a noble space of the alvinegra shirt: between the Atltico crest and the symbol of Le Coq Sportif, the club’s sports equipment supplier. US



backdrops



, nothing has changed so far.

The replacement of Premium Sade by Hapvida took place days after the company became the target of investigations into the defense of the so-called “COVID kit”. On this Wednesday, the newspaper



The globe



published that, in July 2020, the company’s national superintendent attended a meeting at the Ministry of Health and issued statements in favor of ineffective remedies against the disease.

O



supersports



he looked for Atltico and Hapvida. Through the communications department, the club said that “it will not enter into these issues”: “We will not enter into these political discussions and other segments. It is not our concern. What matters to us is football.”

Asked about the timing of the replacement of the Premium Sade brand by Hapvida, Atltico informed that it is a decision of the sponsor. “Hapvida is one of the largest Brazilian companies in the segment, very large, which is entering the Minas Gerais market very strongly”, completed the club. Hapvida was also sought after by the report. The first contact with the company took place this Thursday morning. O



supersports



asked questions about the sponsorship of Atltico and also about issues related to the COVID kit. At the time of publication of this text, however, there has been no response. Despite this, the operator issued a notice to the market admitting that, at the beginning of the pandemic, it recommended the prescription of drugs such as hydroxychloroquine. According to the medical entity, the prescriptions with the drug were decreasing in a “constant and accentuated” way. Hapvida assures that, at this time, it does not prescribe the compound to patients – precisely because of the lack of scientific evidence. “In the past, there was an understanding that hydroxychloroquine could bring benefits to patients. In order to offer all possibilities to our beneficiaries, there was a relevant adhesion of our network, which never corresponded to the majority of prescriptions. On occasions when the doctor believed that hydroxychloroquine could be effective, its definition always occurred during consultation, by mutual agreement between the doctor and the patient, who signed a specific consent form in each case. Even so, for months the prescription of this medication has not been observed in our units.” , read in an excerpt of the text. Table of Contents Chapecoense vs Atltico: see pictures of the game for the Brazilian

In the sights of the CPI

other cases

Photos of the MRV Arena (10/01/2021) Chapecoense vs Atltico: see pictures of the game for the Brazilian

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico There is no description for this image or gallery

In the sights of the CPI





At the end of September, Hapvida was cited by Pedro Benedito Batista Jnior, director of Prevent Senior, during a statement at the CPI of COVID-19. From then on, Atltico’s partner became the subject of articles in which doctors report having been pressured by the company to prescribe drugs without proven efficacy against the coronavirus, such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

In a July 2020 video, Hapvida’s national superintendent, surgeon Anderson Nascimento, defends the use of the drug cocktail based on what he called a ‘clinical print’. The recording was made during a virtual event with the participation of executives from various health plans and the Secretary of Management and Labor of the Ministry of Health, Mayra Pinheiro, known as “Capit Chloroquina”.

At the time, the World Health Organization (WHO) had already found and disclosed that hydroxychloroquine did not reduce mortality and hospitalization rates for people infected with the coronavirus. Even so, a campaign promoted by President Jair Bolsonaro meant that this and other drugs were used without any scientific proof. Before, Premium Sade had the logo stamped on the shirt (Photo: Publicity/Atltico)

other cases





Recently, other companies associated with Atltico were investigated. At the beginning of 2020, the club decided not to renew the partnership with Azeite Royal, started in the previous year. At that time, a report published by Agncia Sportlight revealed that Eduardo Giraldes, owner of the company in Brazil, was being investigated by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) accused of being part of a gang that acted in the forgery and cloning of credit cards.