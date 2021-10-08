AVA wrote a song for a “great” PlayStation remake; announcement in december

Facebook

Irish singer-songwriter Eabha McMahon, better known by her stage name AVA, wrote a song for a “big” PlayStation remake to be announced in December, she said in an interview with Irish radio show The Lunchbox.

“I recently wrote a song for a PlayStation game with Michael McGlynn,” said AVA during the October 7 episode of The Lunchbox. Pressed for more information by presenter Geoff Harris, AVA commented:

“Yeah, so it actually happened about a year and a half – it was right after the pandemic started. Michael McGlynn got in touch and just said, ‘listen, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game’ – and he’s done that a lot, written a lot for different games that are very popular. But I’m not a player myself.

Anyway, he said, ‘look, it’s an Irish language piece they’re looking for’. So I was actually involved in writing the lyrics in the Irish language, and his daughter sang on the track and his wife arranged some of the choir parts, just like Michael. And he also worked with me on the linguistic side of things, so it was almost like a family effort.

For a long time I haven’t been allowed to – you don’t know what you’re writing for, it’s all kind of secret because they don’t want it out. So actually it will be announced at Christmas – the name of the game. I’ve heard of it and confirmed that it’s a great game, which is great! It’s going to be an Irish-language piece in the game, which is brilliant.”

Michael McGlynn and the musical ensemble ANUNA, which AVA joined in 2015, previously worked with composer Yasunori Mitsuda on the track “Shadow of the Lowlands” for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, while McGlynn performed alongside Mitsuda on stage in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xenogears.

Given that AVA’s new song is a collaboration with McGlynn, and considering McGlynn’s history with Mitsuda, it’s possible that the PlayStation remake is a title that Mitsuda worked on previously.

Likewise, a song with lyrics in Irish is The Best Is Yet To Come by Metal Gear Solid original and a remake of it could be in the works. However, current rumors point to a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Christmas celebrations traditionally start on December 8th in Ireland. As for the ad location, The Game Awards 2021 will be held a day later, on December 9, so that’s a possibility.