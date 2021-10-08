Away from the UFC since March, Junior Cigano debuts in the US telecatch league | combat

At 37, Junior Cigano will change from the Octagon to the professional wrestling ring, or better known around here as “telecatch”. After participating in the AEW (All Elite Wrestling) in the US over the past few weeks, always accompanied by American Top Team teammates, now the former UFC heavyweight champion will indeed play for the company.

The Brazilian, who in March was dismissed by Ultimate, debuts on the weekend of October 15th and 16th at AEW, according to information from ESPN. The event will be in Miami, in the same state of Florida where the fighter resides and trains.

Cigano will participate in a “tag match” with five other fighters. He will form a trio with wrestlers Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. They will face Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara. Jorge Masvidal, UFC star and Cigano’s ATT partner, will stay in the Brazilian’s corner.

– I’m loving it all. It’s very different from MMA, but it’s just as exciting. Fan reactions are sensational. I’m having a lot of fun and looking forward to kicking Jericho and Hager’s asses next week – Cigano said in an interview with ESPN.

Heavyweight champion between 2011 and 2012, Junior Cigano has a record in MMA with 21 wins and nine losses.