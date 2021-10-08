Azul’s data, Camil’s result, Grendene’s joint venture with 3G, Méliuz’s partnership with Captalys and more

(Disclosure/Blue)

SAO PAULO – The corporate news is very busy this Friday (8). Camil released its data for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which started in March.

Azul, in turn, released preliminary traffic results for September. Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) grew 120.1% compared to September 2020.

On Thursday, BrasilAgro announced the sale of the Alto Taquari Farm, in Mato Grosso, for R$ 589 million, in the biggest deal in the company’s history, as the prices of agricultural commodities, especially soy, boost real estate business from the company.

Grendene signed a partnership for the establishment of a joint venture with the manager 3G Radar. The joint venture will aim to distribute and sell Grendene’s products on the international market. Already in partnership with Captalys, Méliuz will offer, from 2022, a new card with its brand.

Vale informed on Thursday that a preliminary court decision determined the immediate return of mining activities in Onça Puma, Pará, which had been halted after the suspension of the operating license by the State Secretariat for the Environment and Sustainability.

Also on Thursday, the company reported that it was able to close indemnity agreements with family members of all workers, whether own or outsourced, victims of the disaster with an iron ore tailings dam in Brumadinho (MG), with the amounts involved totaling R$ 1 ,1 billion.

For this, there have been 680 agreements since 2019, involving 2,400 people, the company informed the international news agency Reuters. This does not mean that new agreements with family members cannot be closed. The collapse of the dam dumped a wave of mining tailings, which left a total of 270 dead, including 250 employees.

Also on Thursday, Vale’s CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, stated at the Financial Times Mining Summit that the company is not looking at a short-term spin-off for the base metals unit. Vale later stated that the unit needs to be “transformed” before the long-standing plan can be executed.

Camil had net income of R$ 106.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which started in March, a decrease of 23.2% in comparison with the R$ 138.6 million obtained in the same period of fiscal year 2020.

Net revenue rose 16% on an annual basis, to R$ 2.22 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) totaled R$ 191.1 million, 7.9% below the annual comparison, with an Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) of 8.6% , down 2.2 percentage points. [Ebitdasobrereceitalíquida)de86%quedade22pontospercentuais

Wilson Sons (WSON33)

Wilson Sons reported that WS SA shares in B3 debut on October 25th.

Klabin contracted US$ 500 million in revolving credit at a lower cost and maturing in 2026.

The company informed that bonds have sustainability goals, cost will be between 0.36% pa and 0.38% per year, and if the line is drawn, between libor +1.20% per year and libor +1.25% per year.

The credit facility replaces a US$500 million credit maturing in 2023 that has a cost of 0.41% per annum and a drawn-out cost of +1.35% a Libor per annum.

Brazil Agro (AGRO3)

BrasilAgro announced on Thursday the sale of Fazenda Alto Taquari, in Mato Grosso, for R$ 589 million, in the biggest deal in the company’s history, as prices of agricultural commodities, especially soybeans, boost the real estate business of the company. company.

The 3,723-hectare property, of which 2,694 useful hectares, was sold for a price 65% higher than the company’s own appraisal, disclosed in the last balance sheet, in August, the company informed in a material fact.

But the dimension of the deal becomes clearer –as well as the impact of agricultural commodity prices on land valuation– when comparing the amount BrasilAgro paid in 2007 for the area of ​​the farm sold: only around 30 million reais.

Azul released its preliminary traffic results for September. Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) grew 120.1% compared to September 2020. Capacity (ASKs), in turn, increased by 122.3% on the same basis of comparison. The occupancy rate in relation to September 2020 dropped by 0.8 percentage point to 79.4%. In comparison with September 2019, there were decreases of 10.6% and 6.2%, respectively, while the occupancy rate dropped 3.9 points.

Domestic passenger traffic grew 125.6% compared to September 2020, while capacity showed an expansion of 126.7%, resulting in an occupancy rate of 80.3%, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point compared to the same period in 2020. Compared to September 2019, domestic traffic increased by 8.7%, with capacity increasing by 11.1%, resulting in a drop of 1.8 point in the load factor (82.1%) .

In the international segment, passenger traffic grew 53.6% compared to the same month last year, while capacity increased 72.8%. As a result, the occupancy rate of the segment was 66.3%, indicating a retraction of 8.3 percentage points. Compared to September 2019, traffic dropped 78.5% and capacity was 71.6% lower, with an occupancy rate of 87.7%, down 21.4 points.

Portobello (PTBL3)

The Santa Catarina ceramic tile manufacturer Portobello announced this Thursday that its board of directors approved investing 160 million dollars to build a factory in Tennessee, in the United States.

Portobello stated that, once the construction is completed, which will consume half of the investment and is scheduled for the end of 2022, it will lease the building for 20 years.

Beverage maker Ambev on Thursday announced the purchase of 150 electric trucks from Chinese manufacturer JACMotors. According to a statement, the vehicles will be delivered by the end of the year and are added to 100 electric trucks ordered by the company from Volkswagen. In total, Ambev’s fleet of electric trucks totals 250 vehicles in about 20 cities across the country. Ambev did not inform the value of the order placed with JAC. The purchases are part of Ambev’s goal of having half of the dedicated fleet made up of electric trucks by 2025.

Highways (ECOR3)

The consolidated traffic volume on the highways managed by EcoRodovias rose 10.7% in September compared to the same period in 2020. The consolidated number went from 31,484 to 34,865 vehicles, according to previous data released by the concessionaire this Thursday, 7. Taking into account only the comparable total, excluding Ecovias do Cerrado, the movement was 32,154 cars, an increase of 2.1% on an annual basis.

In partnership with Captalys, Méliuz will offer, from 2022, a new card with its brand. Combining the two expertises, Méliuz will be the credit engine, applying its intelligence and knowledge of its client to the business, while Captalys provides infrastructure and financing for the operation.

Dotz released an operational preview in the third quarter of 2021, with an increase in gross sales of goods (GMV) in the marketplace of 76%, to R$ 231 million in the year. The growth in revenue per user was 30%, from R$21.29 to R$27.58.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene signed a partnership for the establishment of a joint venture with the manager 3G Radar. The joint venture will aim to distribute and sell Grendene’s products on the international market.

The UK-based joint venture to be called “Grendene Global Brands Limited” is intended to

distribution and sale of Grendene’s products in certain international markets. The partnership will be controlled and managed by 3G Radar, which will hold 50.1% of the JV’s capital stock and will appoint 3 members of its board of directors, while Grendene will hold 49.9% of the JV’s capital and will appoint 2 members of the its board of directors.

“The company and the JV entered into a Master Distribution and Franchise Agreement (“MFDA”) to regulate the sale of Grendene’s products abroad, either directly by the JV or through third parties, as well as to manage the distribution network Grendene products are outsourced abroad, in both cases for sale to retailers, to intermediaries in general or to the final consumer”, highlighted the company.

As provided for in the shareholders’ agreement, the company and 3G Radar will contribute to the JV the total amount of US$ 50 million, in proportion to their respective interests, within 30 days from the date of signature of the Shareholders’ Agreement.

Hapvida’s Board of Directors approved the 2nd issue of simple, non-convertible, unsecured debentures of the Company, in the total amount of R$ 2 billion.

The Debentures will have a fiduciary guarantee, in the form of surety, granted by its subsidiary Ultra Som Serviços Médicos and will be subject to public distribution with restricted placement efforts, pursuant to Instruction of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) No. 476, of January 16, 2009, under the firm placement guarantee regime for the

all Debentures (Restricted Offer).

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

