backstage of the Grêmio moment

Grêmio is experiencing one of its biggest recent crises. Bittering a position in the relegation zone, Grêmio was in the last 22 rounds in the relegation zone of the competition. With another negative result, the post-game against Cuiabá revealed bigger problems than the bad moment of the club. In the locker room, the problems were exposed with the squad against Cuiabá and with the press conference by coach Felipão after the match.

Confusion in the locker room and possible departure of the coach

After the negative result, Felipão was uncomfortable with the news leak situation. At the press conference, the coach even called the leaked information scoundrels and liars. However, the coach confirmed that the locker room went through a period of post-match confusion against Sport. Even so, despite the situation being resolved, the coach’s departure could happen. Although sources connected to the club have denied the report on Torcedores.com. The same source also admitted that changes until the game against Santos do not tend to happen.

Divergences and uncertain fate

With an open future in the competition, Grêmio still has a chance to remain in the elite of Brasileirão. However, the score is not favorable. According to experts, the club from Rio Grande do Sul needs 7 more victories in 16 games. It is worth noting that Grêmio has only 6 victories in 22 games they would play. Against Santos, Grêmio may still have new changes in the team on Sunday, at Vila Belmiro.

