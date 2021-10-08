Banco Inter goes to the US and BrasilAgro sells farms: see impacts

Today we are going to comment on the corporate reorganization promoted by Inter (BIDI11), which will culminate with the company’s listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, and on yet another asset sale by BrasilAgro (AGRO3).

UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just saving. Meet!

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings you news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Inter will be listed in the US and shareholders will receive BDRs

Banco Inter (BIDI11) announced on Thursday (7) that the company’s board of directors approved the bank’s corporate reorganization proposal, which will result in the company’s listing on Nasdaq, the creation of BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts – certificates that represent in B3 shares of companies traded abroad), while the shares BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11 will no longer be traded.

The shares will be incorporated by the holding that controls Inter and the current shareholders will receive Level 1 BDRs, backed by so-called Class A Shares. If the shareholder decides to dispose of the BDRs, they can be converted directly into Class A Shares or into cash, with the Cash-out Option. It is noteworthy that in order to exchange BDRs for American shares, it is necessary to open an account in the United States.

The Class A Shares, which will be traded on the American stock exchange and aimed at minority shareholders, will grant the right to one vote per share. In addition, Class B Shares will be issued, which will give the right to 10 votes per share, and will be exclusively held by Inter’s controlling shareholder, the Menin family. These shares will not be traded on the stock exchange, remaining under the control of the current owners.

Upon completion of the corporate reorganization, each holder of Inter’s common and preferred shares, including the holders of units, will maintain the same proportional interest in the capital of Inter Platform that they previously held in Inter.

Inter was studying the migration to the US since Stone’s entry in the last capital increase promoted by the company. Fintech aims to move its shareholding base to the US as it believes that, by being listed on the American technology exchange, it will be able to trade at higher multiples and more easily count on new fundraising.

The delisting from the Brazilian stock exchange does not harm shareholders, as the strategy is to migrate to a market that pays more for growth and technology.

BrasilAgro holds the biggest farm sale in its history

BrasilAgro (AGRO3), one of the largest companies in Brazilian agribusiness, announced the sale of almost the entirety of its Alto Taquari farm, located in the municipality of Alto Taquari, in Mato Grosso. The total value of the sale is R$589 million, or R$218.6 thousand per usable hectare, the highest value ever made in a sale in the company’s history.

The farm was acquired in 2007 and has a total area of ​​3,503 useful hectares, with only 809 hectares remaining in the company’s portfolio after the sale, an area adjacent to the land sold, with distinct soil and altitude characteristics and occupied with the cultivation of sugarcane -sugar.

The recognition of revenue and the delivery of land ownership will be carried out in 2 stages, the first being this month with the delivery of 1,537 useful hectares for the value of approximately R$ 336 million. And the second in September 2024, with the delivery of 1,157 useful hectares for the amount of R$ 253 million. BrasilAgro will continue operating the areas until the inauguration is handed over.

The land buyer was not informed, but he has already paid R$16.5 million and will pay another R$31.4 million by the end of the year. The remainder of the amount will be paid in annual installments, with an average term of 3.9 years, and indexed to soybean sacks.

The news is positive for the company and we expect a positive reaction in BrasilAgro’s shares, considering the relevant value of the sale and the good expected Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 19.9%. On the company’s balance sheet, the book value of the property is only R$31.3 million, including investments net of depreciation and acquisition.

Recently, BrasilAgro announced the sale of part of Fazenda Rio do Meio for R$ 130.1 million. The company continues to make good use of the rise in agricultural commodity prices and, consequently, the appreciation of productive land.

The operations follow the company’s strategy of selling its developed farms at a great return, while allocating capital to develop and acquire new agriculturally suitable land. BrasilAgro ended the 20/21 crop year with net cash, and the amount received from the sale of farms should translate into more dividends distributed to its shareholders.