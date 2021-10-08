Banco Inter goes to the US Stock Exchange, but shares fall 30% in Brazil; understand

Banco Inter announced this Thursday (7) its corporate reorganization that will result in the interruption of trading of its shares on the Brazilian stock exchange and its debut on the US stock exchange. The news caused the bank’s shares (BIDI11) to soar 12%, traded at R$ 46.56. This increase, however, was not enough to reverse the 9% drop that the bank’s papers suffered only in these first days of October.

This fall was not isolated. In September, Inter’s common shares (BIDI3) plummeted 33.7%, preferred shares (BIDI4) dropped 27.4% and the basket of shares (BIDI11), which brings together common and preferred shares, dropped almost 30%. Why are the company’s shares falling? Does the exit from the Brazilian stock exchange have anything to do with this? Read below what experts heard by the UOL.

Preview of results did not hold fall

In the last Monday (4), the bank released a preview of operating results for the third quarter and highlighted that it reached 14 million customers and had an annual growth of 125% in financial transactions through credit cards. credit.

Despite the positive data, the company’s shares ended the day with a drop of almost 14% on Monday.

According to analysts, one of the reasons for the fall in September was the news that the digital bank was increasing its provisions, reserve of money that companies have to pay off the debts that are to come. When a bank increases its provisions, he expects that there will be an increase in defaults from his customers.

Through a statement, released on the 28th, Inter denied that “it would make extraordinary provisions in its balance sheet”. Despite the clarifications, the shares continued with a sharp drop, and ended the 28th with a drop of almost 12%.

Increase in interest affected the company

In addition to the issue of provisions, which made the last days of September negative for the company, there are other factors that contributed to setbacks throughout the month. According to Viviane Vieira, variable income operator at B.Side Investments, one of the reasons is the increase in interest.

In September, the Central Bank increased the basic interest rate, the Selic, from 5.25% per year to 6.25% per year.

Generally speaking, large banks benefit from this increase. The same does not happen with digital banks, according to the expert.

“Companies like Banco Inter, which still need to generate value, do better on low interest land,” he says.

In addition, she points out that the market went through a moment of general sale of active linked to technology companies.

“Because it is a digital bank, Banco Inter is suffering from this too,” he says.

Prices are being adjusted, says expert

“It is necessary to remember that, in a period of three years, the rise in shares of the BIDI11 it was very expressive. Something in around 400% [entre abril de 2018 e julho de 2021]. Much of this increase was driven by the fact that it is a much more technological company than a bank. In a way, it was already expected that at some point there would be a price drop,” says Gian Montebro, investment advisor at iHub Investimentos.

For him, there are also cyclical reasons that have driven the actions of Inter bench down.

“For a few months now, we’ve had a scenario impacted by a fight between powers, problems related to court orders, extension of emergency aid, impact on the spending ceiling and a legitimate concern with inflation,” he says.

According to the expert, all these factors contributed to the fall of the stock market in general. The Ibovespa, the main B3 index, fell 6.57% in September and accumulates losses of 6.75% in the year. “All roles suffered from this drop,” he says.

“At worries, in general, are more linked to a systemic market risk than to the specific company”, says Viviane Vieira.

Can a fall be a reason for leaving the Brazilian stock exchange?

According to Viviane Vieira, Banco Inter’s departure from B3 is not related to the recent “exaggerated devaluation” of the shares.

“This is due to a corporate reorganization of the company, which received an investment commitment from Stone. They are only continuing the process now,” he says.

The bank disclosed in a material fact that it has completed the corporate reorganization studies and hired banks to advise on the listing of its shares in the North American market. Upon completion of this process, only paper receipts (BDRs) will be traded on B3.

I have Banco Inter shares, now what?

According to the statement, Inter will maintain the registration as a publicly-held company with the CVM (Securities Commission) for a period of at least 12 months.

The company also said that shareholders could replace the shares they currently hold with shares in the holding company Inter platform, which will be listed on the US stock exchange, by BDRs that will be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange or for money.

The company said it would provide more details on how this will take place and said it will ensure shareholders the same proportionate share they currently hold in the company’s share capital.

“The shares will be traded in another country and in BDRs [recibos que representam ações de empresas listadas no exterior] for Brazilian investors. BIDI shareholders will receive the BDRs or, if they prefer, the amount in reais equivalent to the share price”, says Viviane.