Bandai Namco aims to “bring a bigger audience” with Elden Ring

The studio’s representative in Europe says the intention is “to expand the fanbase”

THE From Software’s Souls franchise, always brought niche games. These are not casual games and they demand a lot from the player. Although not a Souls, Sekiro it also carries that essence. But with Elden Ring, so much to From Software, as for the distributor Bandai Namco, they want to reach a larger audience.

In an interview with Game Industry, Hervé Hoerdt, head of marketing and digital content at Bandai Namco Europe, says that “the idea for Elden Ring is to bring an even larger audience”. “It’s too big for us. It’s too big for From Software. We’re working very closely with Japan. I have three people dedicated to the game here across Europe.”

Hoerdt says both studios “have the desire to expand the fanbase“. “We have big ambitions, but I feel that what we’re doing will please a lot of people and that’s the most important thing. That’s what we want. We’re not just business people, we want to bring something fun and unique,” he continues.

About the release date, set for January 21, 2022 (even though Steam shows January 20th), Hervé Hoerdt says they’re pretty confident it’s a good date, even if it’s not a traditional time to release big titles.



“I’m more confident in January than publishing at Christmas, or at the end of the fiscal year in March, when everyone (studios) is pushing their products. I wouldn’t go with early January or after Christmas and New Year,” he says. . Hoerdt says that when you have the right game, even released in January as Elden Ring, people would buy it by Christmas.

Just because it brings a name that has been on the rise recently, like George RR Martin, already expands to a fan audience of the writer’s works and also shows the ambition of From Software and Bandai Namco to reach other audiences.

During the Tokyo Game Show, Yasuhiro Kitao, head of marketing at From Software, said that Elden Ring will have a map, something unprecedented among the developer’s souls-like games, even though it does not indicate the path to be taken, which is nothing new in Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls games. But, unlike the other games, this will be the first one that will set players totally free in an open world.



In September, Dark Souls, the first title in the franchise, turned 10 years old. The game was an industry milestone by establishing a new genre (souls-like) and inspiring the creation of a huge amount of games. From 3D games like Mortal Shell, Nioh and Code Vein, to 2D titles like Blasphemous, Death’s Gambit and Dead Cells.

