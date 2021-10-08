Barbara Evans talks about how much she paid for her IVF and impresses

Digital influencer Bárbara Evans impressed by revealing the value of her in vitro fertilization

the digital influencer Barbara Evans is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Gustavo Theodoro. She became pregnant through in vitro fertilization. The treatment was necessary because Barbara has endometriosis and had to undergo ovarian surgery.

Barbara Evans she initially got pregnant with twins, but unfortunately one of the babies didn’t make it and now she’s just expecting a baby. The digital influencer has now spoken quite openly about her treatment for getting pregnant.

She revealed how much she paid for her IVF. Barbara said she paid 70 thousand reais for all her treatment. The digital influencer also insisted that she and her husband paid for all the treatment.

The digital influencer said: “Guys, I’m going to talk about a sensitive subject here but it needs to be said. A long time ago, since I started showing my fertilization treatment, many people started asking me for help because the treatment is really very expensive. They asked me to recommend a doctor so that I could do this treatment free of charge. People, we pay 100% of the treatment, we didn’t have a discount, we didn’t have free treatment, on the contrary. It really is very expensive and I would like to help you get a discount or even no cost, but I really can’t. There’s no way. I didn’t get a discount, I can’t even imagine how to do it without cost”.

Barbara Evans he continued and stated: “I really exposed all this to help you have more courage to accept this treatment, to have the strength to go through all of this. But in relation to values ​​I have nothing to do, I also went through that, we also spent a lot of money and this is the reality of life and facts. I can’t help you and follow it with vigor and strength because I’m sure God will light up your life. I didn’t make the treatment videos because I got a discount or because I was doing it for free, no, we paid 100% for the treatment. I really did it to help you with personal issues in terms of strength, determination, to show that it is very difficult for you to prepare”.

