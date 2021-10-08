Barcelona and Chelsea dominate Ballon d’Or nominations in women’s football; check out all candidates | international football

Finalists in the last Women’s Champions League, European champions Barcelona and runners-up Chelsea dominated the modality’s Ballon d’Or nominations, each with five candidates. The magazine “France Football” revealed this Friday the 20 players competing in the traditional awards (see full list at end). There are no Brazilians nominated. The winner will be announced on November 29th.
Barcelona players pose with the Cup of the Queen and celebrate the Triple Crown, with the achievements of the Spaniard and Champions too — Photo: Juanjo Martín/EFE
THE The female version of the Golden Ball was created in 2018, and the first winner was the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, from Lyon. The following year, American Megan Rapinoe, from OL Reign, was the winner, but in 2020 the French magazine decided not to hand over the Golden Ball because it understood that world football had been greatly harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Elected by UEFA to best player of last european season, the spanish Alexia Putellas is one of five Barcelona players nominated for the Ballon d’Or. Spain is also the country with the most finalists, four: in addition to Alexia, they also compete for striker Jenni Hermoso, the defender Irene Paredes and the goalkeeper Sandra Paños, all from Barcelona. The fifth Barça player nominated is the Dutch Lieke Martens. Another Dutch among the 20 candidates is the forward Vivianne Myedema, from Arsenal.
From Chelsea, compete for Danish striker Pernille Harder, the australian striker Sam Kerr, the English attacking midfielder Fran Kirby, the swedish defender Magdalena Eriksson and the Canadian sock Jessie Fleming. In addition to her, two other Canadians, also Olympic champions at the Tokyo Games, were nominated: the right-back Ashley Lawrence, from PSG, and the attacker Christine Sinclair, from Portland Thorns.
the Chilean goalkeeper Christian Endler, who left PSG for Lyon this season, is the only South American player among the 20 competitors. From French football, the forwards are also on the list Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani, both from PSG, and the defender Wendie Renard, from Lyon.
The American midfielder completes the list of finalists Sam Mewis, who left Manchester City for North Carolina Courage this season; the english striker Ellen White, from Manchester City; and the swedish attacker Stina Blackstenius, from Hacken.
CHECK ALL INDICATED
- Alexia Putellas (Spanish, Barcelona)
- Jenni Hermoso (Spanish, Barcelona)
- Lieke Martens (Dutch, Barcelona)
- Irene Paredes (Spanish, Lyon/Barcelona)
- Sandra Paños (Spanish, Barcelona)
- Pernille Harder (Danish, Chelsea)
- Fran Kirby (English, Chelsea)
- Sam Kerr (Australian, Chelsea)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Swedish, Chelsea)
- Jessie Fleming (Canadian, Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (French, PSG)
- Ashley Lawrence (Canadian, PSG)
- Kadidiatou Diani (French, PSG)
- Christiane Endler (Chilean, PSG/Lyon)
- Wendie Renard (French, Lyon)
- Vivianne Miedema (Dutch, Arsenal)
- Ellen White (English, Manchester City)
- Samantha Mewis (US, Manchester City/NC Courage)
- Stina Blackstenius (Swedish, Häcken)
- Christine Sinclair (Canadian, Portland Thorns)