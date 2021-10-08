‘Barrados’ actress thrills fans by showing photos of her battle with cancer – Monet

+



Actress Shannen Doherty (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Shannen Doherty thrilled her fans and followers on social media by sharing an album on Instagram with two photos of her in the midst of her battle with breast cancer. Now 50 years old and remembered mainly for her presence in the cast of the series ‘Barrados no Baile’, the actress made her post to celebrate the Pink October, an international awareness movement for the prevention of breast cancer.

know more

In one of the photos in the album, a selfie, Doherty stares at the camera while having toilet paper in his nose to control a bleed. In the other entry, she appears in her pajamas, sleeping in her bed.

know more

Actress Shannen Doherty (Photo: Instagram)

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, she underwent a mastectomy in 2016 and announced remission of the disease in 2017. However, in 2020, she revealed on her social networks that the cancer had returned.

know more

The actress wrote on the album’s caption: “For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I’d like to share more about my personal journey from first to second diagnosis. Is everything beautiful? NO, but it’s true and my hope in sharing it is that we will all become more aware, more familiar with what cancer looks like.”

know more

Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry in the times of Barrados Baile (1990-2000) (Photo: Reproduction)

“I hope to encourage people to get mammograms, regular check-ups, to overcome fear and face whatever is in front of them. In 2015 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and had chemotherapy and radiotherapy. I had a lot of nosebleeds from the chemo. I’m not sure any of you have experienced this.”

know more

“I was also more than tired. I cheered myself up by putting on some funny pajamas my friend Kristy gave me. Did they really cheer me up? Yes!! laughter. I looked ridiculous and ridiculous like that, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding the humor helped me overcome what seemed impossible. I hope everyone finds humor in the impossible”.

know more

Actress Shannen Doherty alongside her husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko (Photo: Instagram)

know more

Doherty’s post is full of messages of solidarity and thanks.

“Thank you for sharing your photos and your story,” said a person in the album’s comment space. “You are a force of nature,” wrote another. “My favorite actress, my favorite person! Thank you”, said another one. “We’re with you!” someone else exclaimed.

know more