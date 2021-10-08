BC sees relief in the exchange rate for 2022, but if it needs to act, it’s ready, says Bruno Serra

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Central Bank forecasts relief in the foreign exchange market next year after the end of demand for dollars due to the dismantling of overhedge by banks and the conclusion of the process of reducing companies’ external indebtedness, but it is ready to act in case it deems necessary, said on Thursday the director of Monetary Policy at the autarchy, Bruno Serra.

At an event promoted by BTG Pactual on Thursday, he acknowledged that fiscal fears affect the behavior of the dollar against the real, with a “hard” discussion about the need for more public spending in a “short blanket” reality after the crisis of Covid-19.

“Politically it is not easy, the pressures are great, so this also keeps uncertainty on the horizon and that puts pressure on the exchange rate,” he said.

But Serra sought to reinforce that both the dismantling of the overhedge and the reduction in the external indebtedness of some companies in specific sectors –which causes a detachment considered relevant between commercial exchange contracts and the trade balance– are factors that are heading towards the end. Therefore, “they tend to relieve a lot of the exchange market” as of next year.

“When we add up these amounts, we are talking about 70, 80 billion dollars over an 18-month horizon,” he said.

“It’s a lot, it’s a lot of dollars. The Central Bank intervened at the other end in moments when the market showed dysfunction, but the market spoke the price”, he added.

The director said it is natural that, in this context, there is pressure on the exchange rate. He pointed out that, just for the issue of overhedge, the expected demand for the end of this year will be of 17.6 billion dollars.

“I think that these two factors from 2022 onwards will be more history than what will be present in the market. And I expect a much more liquid market, operating with more balanced flows in 2022”, he said. “I’m much more positive for 2022.”

Still, he stressed that if the BC needs to act, it will be done. “We are ready,” he said, mentioning the 370 billion dollars in international reserves held by the country, a level he classified as “very good” when viewed as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Still on the exchange rate, Serra stated that the BC does not see evidence of cash accumulation by companies abroad as a variable impacting the exchange rate dynamics in the country.

“We have not identified any relevant surplus that is being accumulated abroad,” he said.

On the other hand, he acknowledged that the sharp drop in the Selic rate amid the coronavirus pandemic had an impact on the exchange rate, which he said was to be expected. The base rate reached a historic low of 2% a year, a level that was in effect until March, when the BC began the monetary tightening cycle.

Currently, the Selic is at 6.25% per year and the BC has announced that it should raise it again by 1 percentage point at its next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), at the end of this month.

“Since the beginning of this year there has been a very important adjustment of this risk-adjusted interest differential,” said Serra.

“The exchange rate has actually reacted more slowly than imagined, but it is impossible to say that this relationship has been broken”, he added.

RELEVANT HORIZON

Regarding monetary policy, Serra repeated that the BC is committed and has instruments to bring inflation to the target still in 2022, ruling out a longer convergence for this anchorage.

“All the decisions that have guided the committee in recent months, in particular from March until now, have been with this vision,” he said.

According to its basic scenario, the BC sees inflation next year only slightly above the target: 3.7% against a central target of 3.5%. The market is more pessimistic and projects an IPCA of 4.14% next year, according to the latest Focus bulletin.

Amid questions from economic agents about the role of inertia in next year’s inflation, Serra said it is natural that this component is greater for 2022 than it was for 2021, but stressed that this “is already in the account of how it has to be”.

“I don’t buy much argument that we have a more difficult scenario for the inertia side for 22”, he said.

