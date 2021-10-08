Biden Urges US Companies to Demand Covid-19 Vaccination | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said on Thursday (7) that more companies in the country should force their employees to receive vaccine against Covid-19, classifying the measure as vital to end the pandemic and sustain the economy.

“I urge more employers to act,” Biden said. “My message is: demand that your employees get vaccinated,” he added.

“With vaccinations, we will beat this pandemic. Without them, we could face endless months of chaos in hospitals, economic losses and anxiety in schools.”

The US had a quick start in the application of vaccines in the first half, but between May and August the pace stagnated — especially in states where there are still people who do not want to be vaccinated, despite so much data proving the efficacy and effectiveness of immunization agents. The total number of fully immunized people in the country does not reach 60%.

This week, the US reached 700,000 Covid victims, and Biden called for more Americans to get vaccinated. See the VIDEO below.

2 of 2 US President Joe Biden took a booster dose of Covid’s vaccine this Monday (27) — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters US President Joe Biden took the booster dose of Covid’s vaccine this Monday (27) — Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Last month, Biden ordered all federal and government-contracted workers to be vaccinated, and that private employers with 100 or more workers require their employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, or tested weekly. That order involves 100 million people, about two-thirds of the country’s workforce.

Biden reinforced the request while visiting the construction of a future Microsoft data center near Chicago.