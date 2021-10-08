Big PlayStation remake announcement to take place in December [RUMOR]

Irish artist claims to have recorded a song for a major console game

The Irish singer and songwriter Eabha McMahon, known by the artistic name AVA, revealed this Thursday (7) that she recorded a song for a great Playstation game. The announcement came during The Lunchbox radio show. According to the singer, the Celtic music will be used in a major remake due to be announced in December.

Songwriter Michael McGlynn, who worked on Xenoblade Chronicles 2, came into contact with AVA during the spring of 2020. The singer was responsible for writing lyrics in the Irish language, while Michael’s daughter provided vocals. AVA says he didn’t know the game, as he’s not a gamer, but after researching a little, he said it was a Playstation title.

Yeah, so it actually happened about a year and a half – it was right after the pandemic started. Michael McGlynn got in touch and just said, ‘Listen, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game. Anyway, he said, ‘look, it’s an Irish language piece they’re looking for’. So actually, I was involved in writing the lyrics, and his daughter sang on the track, while his wife arranged some of the choir parts. – AVA for The Lunchbox program

Although we have no confirmation on which title, based on the McGlynn’s previous work on Xenoblade Chronicles, we can infer a good communication between the composer and the Japanese developers. Thus, recent rumors that Sony and Kojima Productions would be working on a new Silent Hill gain traction. As the recording took place in 2020, we can imagine that the remake has been in development for over a year. So when the title is revealed we can expect more information than just a little teaser.



During the radio show, the artist also comments that the game will be unveiled over Christmas. So Sony may be planning another Playstation Showcase later this year, or perhaps the game will be unveiled during the Video Game Awards 2021, which takes place on December 9th. The Lunchbox program can be accessed for free. To listen to the interview, just select the program on October 7th from 12pm to 1pm.

Source: Gamesradar, Gematsu, Psxbrasil