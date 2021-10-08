Blocks near Fernando de Noronha do not attract investors in ANP auction

No proposal. The oil exploration blocks in the Fernando de Noronha and Atol das Rocas region that the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) insisted on auctioning on Thursday, 7 despite all the mobilization against the offers due to their environmental risks, they received no bids from oil companies.

In addition to the empty result for the blocks of the so-called Potiguar Basin, where the archipelago and biological reserve area is located, there were no proposals for the Pelotas Basin, also considered a region of sensitive preservation.

The absence of bids also marked the blocks in the Campos Basin. Only five blocks in the Santos Basin, where most of the Brazilian pre-salt is located, were bought – four by Shell and one in partnership between Shell and Ecopetrol. In total, R$37.14 million were collected, without premium.

“The auction was a success. This round focused on new frontiers. Companies defined investments in the previous year, when the crisis was more accentuated. For this reason, there was no expectation that all the blocks would be sold”, stated the general director of the ANP, Rodolfo Saboia.

Earlier he had rebutted criticisms about offering highly environmentally sensitive areas in the round. “The ANP does not bid for blocks to which the environmental agencies present preliminary objections. Subsequently, the blocks will be subject to specific licensing for the blocks”, said Saboia, adding that oil companies, during the exploration and production of oil and gas, “must prove that they maintain control of the risks”.

The round’s offers were surrounded by controversy and were the target of several legal challenges. The main complaint of researchers, scientists, academics and environmental organizations specializing in the subject is concentrated in the blocks of the so-called Potiguar Basin, in the Northeast of the country.

It is within this basin that the so-called Fernando de Noronha Range is located, an area formed by a sequence of seamounts that connect to the coast and give life to the Fernando Noronha archipelago and the Atol das Rocas biological reserve. It is not merely a matter of being close to the seamounts of Noronha. There are planned drilling wells right on top of this chain of hills.

A technical study carried out by researchers and professors from the Department of Oceanography of the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE) and of the Oceanographic Institute of the University of São Paulo (IO-USP) shows that, among the 92 blocks that the ANP offered for exploration, there were blocks with direct impact on three seamounts in the Fernando de Noronha range. These are the so-called Guará, Sirius and Touros banks. Studies reveal that two of these blocks directly reach about 50% of the area of ​​the base of Mount Sirius and 65% of its top.

From the bottom of the sea, Sirius advances towards the surface and reaches only 54 meters below sea level. It is, therefore, an extremely shallow area. The same direct impact was identified on the Guará and Touros banks. Located in the western region of the Noronha chain, Sirius is the most important bank to maintain the connection of oceanic ecosystems in the Northeast region. Between it and the Noronha archipelago is the Atol das Rocas. Given its ecological importance, the Atol became, still in 1979, the first marine conservation unit in Brazil.

Ocean mounts are geological formations that are often the result of volcanic activity that takes place on the ocean floor. Typically, these mounds arise in boundary areas of the crust plates and their “fractures”. From these structures, the mounts emerge from depths between 1 thousand and 5 thousand meters, reaching up to a few tens of meters above sea level and sometimes outcropping on the marine surface, forming islands and oceanic banks. This is the case with the Fernando de Noronha archipelago and the Atol das Rocas, the only areas of this same formation that stand out from the water.

The researchers claim that the best alternative to preserve the region would be to withdraw at least these blocks from the auction bids, due to the well-known environmental impacts that routine oil and gas exploration activities can cause during each of the exploration, production and transportation phases. and dismantling the platforms.

Throughout the process, the ANP denied irregularities in the offer of blocks. Questioned about the matter by the report, the agency stated that “no restrictions were identified by the involved ministries (Environment and Mines and Energy) on the offer of the 14 exploratory blocks in the Potiguar Basin.”

It so happens that the Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation and Biodiversity (ICMBio), in a technical note dated January 2020, evaluated the plan and declared that it considered the offer of blocks in the auction to be “reckless”, given that there are 61 threatened species in the areas of extinction, with 23% critically endangered, 18% endangered and 59% considered vulnerable.

“Considering the impacts of the propagation of seismic waves over long distances, the great mobility of some marine species, the action of marine currents on the propagation of oil and the history of invasion of exotic species associated with oil and gas exploration activities, the inclusion of exploratory blocks in the Potiguar Basin is reckless due to their proximity to the Atol das Rocas Biological Reserve and the Fernando de Noronha National Park. Both exploratory activities and an accidental event can cause irreparable damage to the biological diversity of these ecosystems”, states the ICMBio document.

Nine companies apply to participate in the 17th Round. In addition to Petrobras, the list includes 3R Petroleum, Chevron, Shell, Total Energies EP, Ecopetrol, Murphy Exploration & Production Company, Karoon Oil and Gas and Wintershall Dea.

At least four public civil actions have already been filed in court, in different states, such as Pernambuco, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Norte, in an attempt to stop these offers included by the ANP in the next maritime exploration auction.

Oceanographer Fabrício Gandini Caldeira, from the Maramar Institute for the Responsible Management of Coastal and Marine Environments, warns that “the need to strengthen planning instruments for the Ministry of the Environment is evident.” He also warns that the current configuration and content of environmental technical opinions do not provide the necessary legal certainty.

“Given the content of the opinions for the 17th Round, it is evident that both the Potiguar Basin and the Pelotas Basin could not be offered for not having technical consistency in the respective opinions”, he says. There is a normative provision in an Interministerial Ordinance that deals with the socio-environmental diagnosis of sedimentary basins, assessment of public policies and identification of potential socio-environmental impacts, whose set of analysis aims to increase the safety and predictability of the environmental licensing process.”

The specialist also draws attention to a civil inquiry and investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office into the alleged failure of the federal government to carry out the planned studies, in order to save investments that do not materialize, given the potential environmental unfeasibility of the blocks.

Investments of R$136 million

According to the ANP, the investment in the five auctioned areas should be R$ 136.345 million. Blocks that were not auctioned will automatically enter the permanent bid round, in which companies indicate their areas of interest. The expectation is that, in the future, in a better economic scenario, these areas will attract investors.

According to Rodolfo Saboia, from the ANP, there is an urgent need for oil exploration because “this window of opportunity” will not be open forever. He argued that the collection of royalties is an important source of revenue for governments, which, among other reasons, would justify the continuation of the auctions. This year, the expectation is to collect R$ 70 billion from the financial compensation.

