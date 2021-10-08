Bodybuilder found dead in US hotel by coach before competition

George Peterson, O of the bull, 37, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, in the US state of Florida.

The bodybuilder was in town to compete in Mr. Olympia, considered the biggest competition in the sport.

The American press reported that the athlete was found by his coach, Justin Miller. The bodybuilder’s trainer would have called Peterson several times, but with no response. With the help of hotel security, the door to the room the bodybuilder was in was opened and Miller reportedly provided first aid.

Despite the coach’s attempts, Peterson was already lifeless. So far, the athlete’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Peterson’s death was confirmed by Mr. Olympia’s official website, which lamented the athlete’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we report the unexpected passing of George Peterson, champion on and off stage. Our condolences go out to his family and to all those who respected and admired one of the kindest men we’ve ever met”, published the profile.

Perterson would start competing this Thursday (7), for the 212 division of the tournament. The competition in the category that brings together athletes weighing approximately 90 kg will run until next Sunday (10). George has four bronzes at Mr. Olympia and one gold at Classic Physique at Arnold.

