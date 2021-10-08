Bolsonaro’s veto the distribution of tampons exposes ‘menstrual poverty’; understand the concept | Health

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Below, in topics, understand what the concept is, what the project anticipated and society’s reaction, including the reaction of personalities to the decision that was identified as a “regression.”

Menstrual poverty, what is it? What did the bill provide? How to fight menstrual poverty? How was the veto received in society?

Bolsonaro vetoes free distribution of tampons

1 – Menstrual poverty, what is it?

Menstrual poverty, according to UNICEF, is the situation experienced by girls and women due to lack of access to resources, infrastructure and knowledge so that they are fully capable of taking care of their menstruation.

According to data from the United Nations (UN), in Brazil, 25% of girls between 12 and 19 years old stopped going to class at one time because they did not have pads.

Lack of pads and information: according to a UNICEF report, more than 60% of girls worldwide are not sufficiently informed about menstruation, which can make the first cycles traumatizing.

According to specialists, many people in situations of menstrual poverty are unable to carry out three to six daily pad changes, as indicated by gynecologists, remaining with the same pad for many hours.

With a menstrual cycle lasting from five days to a week, a girl can spend R$10 to R$15 per month on tampons alone. One in four young people has already missed class because they cannot buy tampons, points out anthropologist Mirian Goldenberg, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

2 – What did the bill provide?

In the proposal, basic hygiene items should be distributed to low-income students from public schools and people living on the streets or in extreme vulnerability. Should be benefited:

low-income students enrolled in public schools;

people living on the streets or in situations of extreme social vulnerability;

people arrested and prisoners, collected in units of the penal system; and

people hospitalized in units to fulfill a socio-educational measure.

In the decision of the veto, Bolsonaro argues that the text of the project did not establish a funding source. The approved text provided that the money would come from resources allocated by the Union to the Unified Health System (SUS) – and, in the case of inmates, from the National Penitentiary Fund.

Menstrual poverty: women need emergency care after brainwashing

3 – How to fight menstrual poverty?

The president of the Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations (Febrasgo), Agnaldo Lopes, recalls that, even today, the topic of menstruation remains a taboo in society.

“Something absolutely physiological, but many people find it difficult to talk about it. We need to bring information. (…) Another important aspect is to fight in all spheres to guarantee access to adequate hygiene conditions and menstruation control, from sanitary conditions to even suitable products, as a matter of dignity and inclusion”, defends Agnaldo Lopes.

“This should be offered to people free of charge,” says the federation president.

In addition to state and municipal projects, there are collectives such as Igualdade Menstrual, which was created in March 2020 and has already distributed more than 200,000 pads to people in situations of social vulnerability in Curitiba and also in the Metropolitan Region of the capital.

“Ensuring the health and dignity of the population is the government’s duty. We are doing what the government should do”, says Andressa Carmo, coordinator of the collective.

University creates sustainable pad for homeless

How was the veto received in society?

The women’s reaction was critical of the measure, pointed out as a setback.

See below for positions on social networks: