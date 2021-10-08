Bonner unveils new vintage car and sports a full tank

Jornal Nacional presenter William Bonner showed the interior of the newest acquisition he made for his garage. A fan of vintage cars, the Rede Globo journalist took the opportunity to tell a life story – with several childhood memories – referring to the mysterious model in question and another vehicle in his collection, a Volkswagen Gol GT.

In the end, he did not reveal to followers the model of the new car, however he did post the dashboard photo of the most recent acquisition on his profile.

It is not possible to know for sure which Bonner car is talking about, however the model’s dashboard – apparently in red color – is very similar to that of a Ford Escort XR3 in its first generation, sold in Brazil from 1983 to 1985. With a four transverse engine cylinders, it featured four-wheel independent suspension and aerodynamics.

The model has about 82 hp, which was disappointing compared to the 97 hp present in the European version of the vehicle at the same time. However, his sporting DNA in quick responses and good stability won him the hearts of many car enthusiasts at the time.

One of its illustrious owners was none other than the three-time Formula 1 world champion Ayrton Senna, even mentioned in Bonner’s text. The Escort XR3 in this version goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 14s and can reach a maximum of 164 km/h.

In the end, Bonner’s followers joked in the comments and called attention to the fact that the journalist “flaunted” with a full tank, at a time when fuel prices soared across Brazil.

