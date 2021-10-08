Botafogo and CRB face direct confrontation for the vice-leadership of Serie B

The fight for the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship Series B follows fiercely. This Friday, Botafogo and CRB duel at 7 pm (GMT), at Nilton Santos.

Alvinegros are in third position, with 48 points. A victory takes the Rio team back to second position. However, the defeat for the Hawaii in the last round turned on the warning signal. Botafogo has been accumulating stumbling blocks in recent games.

For this match, Alvinegro will have the return of the defender Kanu. your defender is joel carli.

The new alvinegras will be on the bank. That’s because the steering wheel Pedro Castro and the attacker ronald come back as an option after recovering from injury.

On the other hand, CRB is in fifth place, with 48 points, behind Botafogo and Goiás in the tiebreaker criteria. A triumph away from home takes the team from Alagoas to second place.

But the visitors will not have striker Pablo Dyego suspended. The novelty is the presence of defender Roberto, recently hired.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO X CRB

Local: Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: October 8, 2021, Friday

Hour: 19h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga (PI) and Mauro Cezar Evangelista de Sousa (PI)

VAR: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Daniel Borges, Kanu, Joel Carli and Carlinhos; Barreto, Luís Oyama, Chay and Marco Antônio; Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navarro

Technician: Enderson Moreira

CRB: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Claudinei (Marthã), Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Jajá, Alisson Farias and Nicolas Careca.

Technician: Alan Aal