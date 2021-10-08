Botafogo vs CRB: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Botafogo and CRB measure forces this Friday night to see who consolidates in the G-4. With the same 48 points, even a draw leaves the two teams among the top four, as Goiás lost in the round. Whoever wins takes second place and puts a three-point difference to fifth place.

+ Click here and follow the real time from 6pm (Brasilia time)

With a victory in the last three games, Botafogo needs to win to ward off the suspicion. Despite remaining in the G-4, the fan is not happy with the latest performances. Even so, alvinegro will be present at Nilton Santos once again and will have a different scheme from the previous ones to be in the stands. On the field, Kanu is back from suspension and should form the starting defense duo with Joel Carli.

CRB is coming off a goalless draw with rival CSA and is trying to get back to the G-4. Fifth place, with 48 points, only needs a draw to overtake Goiás and take fourth place. If they win the direct confrontation with Botafogo, they reach 51 points and close the round in second place.

+ See detailed table of Series B

Streaming: in Premiere 2, with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Lédio Carmona and Roque Jr.

Real time: ge follows the game play by move and with exclusive videos.

Botafogo – technician: Enderson Moreira

To recover from the defeat in the last game, the coach must bet on continuity. The tendency is for Kanu to be the only change from the team that started the last game. The defender will form a pair with Carli, and Gilvan will go to the reserve.

The other news are in the bank: Ronald, Pedro Castro and Lucas Mezenga were listed. The young defender, by the way, was reinstated after the legal fight that started to leave the club. On the other hand, Rafael felt an injury in his right knee and is out.

Probable lineup: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Barreto, Oyama and Chay; Marco Antônio, Diego Gonçalves and Navarro.

+ More news from Botafogo

3 out of 5 Probable Botafogo against CRB — Photo: ge Probable Botafogo against CRB — Photo: ge

Embezzlement: Gatito (in transition), Kayque (in transition), Rafael (tendinitis in the right knee) and Romildo (in transition).

Hanging: Barreto, Diego Gonçalves, Diego Loureiro, Marco Antônio and Romildo.

CRB – ​​technician: Allan Aal

The team will have a forced change in attack. Without Pablo Dyego, suspended, Allan must choose Alisson Farias. Thus, Jajá tends to be shifted to the right end for Alisson to position herself more to the left.

The defensive midfielder Claudinei was the starter in the last two rounds, but still disputes position with Marthã, the team’s second top scorer in Serie B, with four goals. Who traveled to Rio with the delegation was the defender Roberto, loaned by Inter until the end of Serie B. He should join the bank this Friday.

Probable lineup: Diogo Silva; Reginaldo, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romão; Claudinei (Marthã), Jean Patrick and Diego Torres; Alisson Farias, Jajá and Nicolas Careca.

4 out of 5 Likely CRB squad against Botafogo — Photo: GE Probable squad of CRB against Botafogo — Photo: GE

Who is out: Pablo Dyego (suspended) and Diego Ivo (knee).

Hanging: Diego Torres, Claudinei, Diogo Silva, Ewandro, Alisson Farias, Alexandre Melo, Erik, Junior Brandão and Reginaldo.

5 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics