BrasilAgro closes farm sale in MT for R$ 589 million, the biggest deal ever made by the company

SAO PAULO – BrasilAgro (AGRO3) announced this Thursday the sale of the Alto Taquari Farm, in Mato Grosso, for 589 million reais, in the biggest negotiation in the company’s history, as the prices of agricultural commodities, especially soybeans, , drive the company’s real estate business.

The 3,723-hectare property, of which 2,694 useful hectares, was sold for a price 65% higher than the company’s own appraisal, disclosed in the last balance sheet, in August, the company informed in a material fact.

But the dimension of the deal becomes clearer –as well as the impact of agricultural commodity prices on land valuation– when comparing the amount BrasilAgro paid in 2007 for the area of ​​the farm sold: only around 30 million reais.

At the time of the acquisition of the property, BrasilAgro paid around 320 bags of soybean for each useful hectare of Alto Taquari, while the deal has now priced the hectare of the property in the municipality of the same name at 1,100 bags, noted BrasilAgro CEO, André Guillaumon.

“We took advantage of the good moment for commodities and sold assets. If it doesn’t sell, it doesn’t make (profit)”, said the executive.

He added that investments made in recent years also allowed for a sale above the appraised value and with an Internal Rate of Return of almost 20%.

By way of comparison, the negotiation surpassed the company’s IPO held in 2006, when BrasilAgro raised 582 million reais. And it shows the attractiveness of the company’s business model, which combines the purchase and sale of rural properties and the production of food, fiber and bioenergy, said the executive.

Guillaumon believes that land prices will remain sustained for about two years, with strong demand from Asia holding firm prices for agricultural commodities.

He also pointed out that farmers are in a good financial position, after large harvests at good prices, which allow for interesting deals involving land.

“Today the producer is capitalized and very liquid to buy farms”, he said.

The area sold produces sugarcane and grains.

According to the company, the delivery of ownership of the areas and, consequently, the recognition of sales revenue, will be carried out in two stages: a total of 2,566 hectares (1,537 useful ha) in October 2021, in the amount of 336 million reais, and 1,157 hectares usable in September 2024, in the amount of approximately 253 million reais.

The gains from the first stage of the agreement will be accounted for in the current crop year, said the executive, guaranteeing profits in the company’s real estate segment.

The buyer in the area, whose name has not been revealed, has already paid the first installment, of 16.5 million reais, and this year will pay another 31.4 million reais. The remaining balance is indexed to soybean bags with annual payments.

This is the second farm sale announced by BrasilAgro this quarter. The company sold part of the Fazenda Rio do Meio for 130.1 million reais, located in the municipality of Correntina, Bahia. The value was equivalent to 250 sacks of soybeans per useful hectare.

In all, the company has already obtained more than 1.5 billion reais from land sales in its history and has around 3.5 billion reais in properties in its portfolio, said the CEO.

