BrasilAgro sells farm in the biggest negotiation in its history and Credit highlights the company’s best moment; action goes up strong

BrasilAgro (AGRO3) announced last Thursday night (8) the sale of the Alto Taquari Farm, in Mato Grosso, for R$ 589 million, in the biggest negotiation in the company’s history, as the prices of agricultural commodities, especially soy, boost the company’s real estate business. As a result, at 10:12 am (Brasilia time), AGRO3 shares rose 4.85%, to R$ 32.66.

The 3,723-hectare property, of which 2,694 useful hectares, was sold for a price 65% higher than the company’s own appraisal, disclosed in the last balance sheet, in August, the company informed in a material fact.

But the dimension of the deal becomes clearer – as well as the impact of agricultural commodity prices on land appreciation – when comparing the amount BrasilAgro paid, in 2007, for the area of ​​the farm sold: only around R$ 30 million.

At the time of the acquisition of the property, BrasilAgro paid around 320 bags of soybean for each useful hectare of Alto Taquari, while the deal has now priced the hectare of the property in the municipality of the same name at 1,100 bags, noted BrasilAgro CEO, André Guillaumon.

“We took advantage of the good moment for commodities and sold assets. If it doesn’t sell, it doesn’t make (profit)”, said the executive.

He added that investments made in recent years also allowed for a sale above the appraised value and with an Internal Rate of Return of almost 20%.

By way of comparison, the negotiation surpassed the company’s IPO held in 2006, when BrasilAgro raised R$ 582 million. And it shows the attractiveness of the company’s business model, which combines the purchase and sale of rural properties and the production of food, fiber and bioenergy, said the executive.

Guillaumon believes that land prices will remain sustained for about two years, with strong demand from Asia holding firm prices for agricultural commodities.

He also pointed out that farmers are in a good financial position, after large harvests at good prices, which allow for interesting deals involving land.

“Today the producer is capitalized and very liquid to buy farms”, he said.

The area sold produces sugarcane and grains.

According to the company, the delivery of ownership of the areas and, consequently, the recognition of sales revenue, will be carried out in two stages: a total of 2,566 hectares (1,537 useful ha) in October 2021, in the amount of R$ 336 million, and 1,157 hectares usable in September 2024, in the amount of approximately R$253 million.

The gains from the first stage of the agreement will be accounted for in the current crop year, said the executive, guaranteeing profits in the company’s real estate segment.

The buyer in the area, whose name has not been revealed, has already paid the first installment, of R$ 16.5 million, and this year will pay another R$ 31.4 million. The remaining balance is indexed to soybean bags with annual payments.

This is the second farm sale announced by BrasilAgro this quarter. The company sold part of Fazenda Rio do Meio for R$ 130.1 million, located in the municipality of Correntina, Bahia. The value was equivalent to 250 sacks of soybeans per useful hectare.

In all, the company has already obtained more than R$1.5 billion from land sales in its history and has around R$3.5 billion in properties in its portfolio, said the CEO.

“Needless to say, the terms of the transaction were great, but more than that, we applaud the strategy. The company (once again) delivered its promise to sell land in more mature regions, where the price appreciation curve is already flat”, points out Victor Saragiotto, an analyst at Credit Suisse. The bank also reinforces that the company is at its best moment.

This provides attractive returns over time and strengthens the balance, giving room to acquire undeveloped land in agricultural frontier regions, a strategy that has historically really paid off, the analyst says.

Credit Suisse assesses that the market should react well to the news and that there should also be a positive reading for SLC (SLCE3). They also mention that 60% of BrasilAgro’s land is still under development and that the land is still to be appreciated in the coming years. Finally, Credit provides the strongest balance and opportunity to acquire land in frontiers that are not yet developed.

“In short, we continue to like BrasilAgro’s investment case on the back of strong momentum and discounted valuation, which supports our outperform rating. [desempenho acima da média do mercado] for shares”, points out Saragiotto, who has a target price of R$50 for AGRO3 assets, or a potential increase of 60.5% compared to the previous day’s closing.

