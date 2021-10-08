Brasileiro Gaules is the third most watched streamer in the world on Twitch

Besides him, another Brazilian appears in the top 10 most watched of the month

the brazilian Alexander “Gauls” keep beating records as streamer on the platform Twitch. he was the third most watched channel in september over 14 million hours watched. In addition, it reached a peak of views with more than 130 thousand people watching at the same time and had also over 700 hours with the online channel.

In the month of August, the popular influencer of CS:GO hit the own record in number of entries, with 60 thousand subscribers. At the time, he had the fourth channel with the most subscriptions in the world on Twitch.

But that not new to Gaules. In August, for example, he was already in the top 10 most watched in the world, occupying the sixth position. other brazilian who has attended the raking is Victor “LOUD Joker”. The known influencer of the game Free Fire occupied the third position in august, and the seventh in september. O leader from the table is the Canadian streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, over 15.5 million hours watched.

the trajectory

Gaules is Alexandre Borba Chiqueta, 37 years old. Was Professional Counter Strike Player and was in the competitive scenario since age 14 of age, when he started on the Lan House Monkey Tatuapé team, until 2008, when he retired as a MIBR technician. After that, Gaules dedicated himself to the business sector, promoting events such as X5 Agency owner.

THE trajectory as streamer came in a the ex-player’s time of difficulties. With debts and an advanced picture of depression, Gaules made a comeback with the professional medical assistance he got and his live lives at Twitch. Making broadcasts different from conventional CS:GO matches, the content creator managed, little by little, to become one of the biggest on the platform. Today he is known for leading the community he named the “Tribe” and by promote social actions.



– Continues after advertising –

gauls currently has the broadcasting rights for several CS:GO championships, including exclusivity in the PGL Stockholm Major 2021, the CS World, which will take place between days October 23rd and November 7th in Sweden. With such an important tournament up for grabs, it’s likely what Gaules remain among Twitch’s most watched In the next months.

New World’s Debut: Over 700K Simultaneous Players on Day One

MMORPG arrived with high expectations and maintains high number of players on Steam



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Dexter