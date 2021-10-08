Brazil Achieves 600,000 Covid Deaths With Pandemic Slowing | Coronavirus

Brazil reached 600,077 killed by Covid, disclosed the consortium of press vehicles in an extra bulletin this Friday afternoon (8). In confirmed cases, there are 21,893,752.

The mark is reached at a time when the pandemic is slowing down in the country. Average daily deaths stand at 438, the lowest since November last year, and falling.

This slowdown is also expressed in the time it took the disease to take over 100,000 lives in Brazil since we reached the tragic mark of 500,000 deaths: were 111 days, double the 51 days that the country took to go from 400,000 to 500,000 deaths.

At that time, an average of 2,000 Brazilians died a day – more than four times the current average. In April of this year, the worst moment of the pandemic, the average went from 3,000 deaths per day.

1st death: 12/3/2020

12/3/2020 100,000 deaths: 8/8/2020 (149 days later)

8/8/2020 (149 days later) 200 thousand deaths: 7/1/2021 (152 days)

7/1/2021 (152 days) 300 thousand deaths: 3/24/2021 (76 days)

3/24/2021 (76 days) 400 thousand deaths: 4/29/2021 (36 days)

4/29/2021 (36 days) 500 thousand deaths: 6/19/2021 (51 days)

6/19/2021 (51 days) 600,000 deaths: 10/8/2021 (111 days)

But despite the number of victims of the virus having plummeted in recent months, the Brazil is still the 3rd country with the highest daily average of new deaths, second only to the United States and Russia.

The country also maintains the mark of being which registered the most victims of the pandemic in 2021 in the world: There have already been 405,000 deaths reported by Covid-19 this year, more than the United States and India and almost the same as all 27 countries in the European Union combined.

Why did the scenario improve?

Experts attribute the improved scenario to vaccination (See, in the video below, how the moving average of deaths varied as vaccination progressed).

Brazil already has 69% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 45% fully immunized. In addition: all states and the DF have more than half of the population partially immunized and three of them –Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo– have more than 50% of their population with the complete vaccination schedule.

In the world context, the country ranks 59th in the proportional ranking (which takes into account the number of doses applied in relation to the population), with 113 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants. In relative terms, we are behind countries like Cuba (190), Uruguay (181), Chile (170), El Salvador (119), Panama (119), Ecuador (116) and Argentina (115).

That is, even with the advances, experts warn that the pandemic is not over yet.

“Although 300, 400 deaths a day is far below what we have seen recently, it is still a very high number of daily deaths. No possibility can be ruled out, even with half of the population still fully vaccinated, we may have new tragedies”, says Leonardo Weissmann, consultant of the Brazilian Society of Infectology.

For Helena Brigido, vice president of the Pará Society of Infectology and Master in Tropical Medicine, the viral control that could bring “control” of the pandemic, will occur when the chances of infection are minimal.

“We have millions of Brazilians still unvaccinated in various regions of the country. In addition, there is still no widespread vaccination and children also do not have the vaccine. And even in a smaller proportion, we are still having many cases of Covid.”

Because of this and the delta variant, she believes that “infection can occur in the elderly, health professionals, people with comorbidities who have not yet taken the third dose and/or in those who have never been vaccinated”.

The drop in cases and deaths for Helena is due to the “combination between natural immunity, that is, people who have already had the disease and still have antibodies, and passive immunity, that which occurs due to the protection of the vaccine.”

Although lower numbers of deaths may encourage us to return to normality and think about meeting family and friends at the end of the year parties, experts warn that it is too early to start taking care against Covid, such as wearing masks and social distancing, for example.

“The pandemic is dynamic and all this will depend on the moment we are living when these parties arrive. We can plan these parties, but depending on the epidemiological situation in the country at the time, these parties may not happen. We are still on track with vaccination coverage and we need to of a strong vaccination coverage of the second dose, and this is not the case yet”, explains Marcelo Otsuka, coordinator of the Pediatric Infectology Committee of the Brazilian Society of Infectology.

Weissman agrees: “The pandemic situation in the country is much better than in other times, but it cannot be abused. The virus and the strains of concern are still circulating and thus susceptible people who are not yet fully protected, can be infected.”

