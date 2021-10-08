Brazil Approaches 600,000 Covid Deaths with Lowest Moving Average of Victims in Almost 11 Months | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (7) 451 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 599,865 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 438 — the smallest trademark since November 13 (when he was in 403), almost 11 months ago. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -22% and went on to point fall after 12 days in a row in stability.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Thursday (7). The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Friday (1): 513

Saturday (2): 500

Sunday (3): 500

Monday (4): 498

Tuesday (5): 479

Wednesday (6): 464

Thursday (7): 438

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Four states (AM, RO, CE, PI) present death toll.

In Alagoas, Amapá and Roraima, there was no record of death on the last day. After reducing the total number of deaths in Acre by -4 the day before, the secretariat clarified that there was an error in the disclosure, and these deaths were counted again in total in the state.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,532,210 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 14,696 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 15,205 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -53% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

The large drop indicated by the variation deserves a caveat, as the data from two weeks ago was inflated after adding tens of thousands of dammed cases. Several states have had problems following an adjustment to the national system that centralizes Covid’s case data, which resulted in this impoundment.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

On the rise (4 states): CE, AM, RO, PI

CE, AM, RO, PI In stability (6 states and the DF): MG, DF, SE, PE, ES, MA, RS

MG, DF, SE, PE, ES, MA, RS Falling (16 states): SC, PB, MS, RR, GO, SP, PR, AP, AL, RJ, RN, TO, MT, BA, PA, AC

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -2%

MG: 11%

RJ: -37%

SP: -24%

DF: 8%

GO: -23%

MS: -19%

MT: -46%

AC: -95%

AM: 89%

AP: -29%

PA: -54%

RO: 50%

RR: -20%

TO: -43%

AL: -32%

BA: -52%

EC: 122%

MA: -10%

PB: -19%

PE: -1%

PI: 33%

RN: -38%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

