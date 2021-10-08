Brazil has 451 deaths in 24 hours and the lowest average since 11/13

Brazil registered today 451 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to almost 600,000 deaths. The moving average of deaths was the lowest since November 13, 2020.

The numbers were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

For the fourth day in a row, the average number of deaths was below 500. An average of 438 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -22% compared to 14 days ago. This is the first day of a fall after 12 straight days of stability.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

In addition, the total number of victims of covid-19 in Brazil is close to 600 thousand. With today’s information, the country has already registered 599,865 deaths from the disease.

Alagoas, Amapá and Roraima did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen states had a drop in the average of deaths today, the highest number since September 13th. Another four had acceleration, while six and the Federal District had stability.

Of the regions, only the Northeast had stability with -10%. The others fell: Midwest (-19%), North (-39%), Southeast (-24%) and South (-21%).

As of 20:00 yesterday, Brazil still registered 14,696 new cases of coronavirus. In total, 21,532,210 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-2%)

Minas Gerais: stable (11%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-37%)

North region

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-10%)

Pernambuco: stable (-1%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-38%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (8%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-46%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-19%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-11%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-16%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 451 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 599,810 deaths so far across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 15,591 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,532,558 since March 2020.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.