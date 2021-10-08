Brazil is the fifth largest producer of electronic waste – Época Negócios

+



Brazil is the fifth largest producer of electronic waste (Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)

Headphones, batteries, cell phones, home appliances. All these utensils, when they stop working and are no longer used, become junk mail. Brazil is the fifth largest generator of this waste in the world. Even so, many people still do not know what this type of waste is and how it should be disposed of to avoid damage to the environment and human health.

The information comes from the Electronic Waste in Brazil – 2021 survey, released today (7) by Green Eletron, a non-profit reverse logistics manager for electronics and batteries. The study was conducted by Radar Research.

Most Brazilians (87%) have heard of electronic waste, but a third (33%) believe that this waste is related to the digital environment, such as spam, e-mails, photos or files. For another 42% of Brazilians e-waste are broken electronic devices and household appliances and 3% believe that they are all devices that have already become garbage, that is, only those that have been discarded, including those that end up incorrectly in landfills or in nature.

The survey also specified some products to see if people recognized them as junk. More than 90% believe that cell phones, smartphones, tablets, notebooks, cells and batteries are electronic waste and are correct.

There were, however, many wrong answers: 51% do not think that common, incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs are electronic waste; 34% believe flashlights are not junk mail; and 37% believe that scales are not electronic waste. In fact, all these objects are junk mail.

The concept of Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) is any electrical or electronic product that is discarded because it is no longer useful. It includes large equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines; small equipment such as toasters, mixers, vacuum cleaners, fans; computer equipment such as computers and cell phones; and cells and batteries.

The incorrect disposal of electronic waste is considered a problem, as the chemical components can be harmful to the environment and human health.

Every year, more than 53 million tons of electronic equipment and batteries are discarded around the world, according to The Global E-waste Monitor 2020. At the other end, the number of devices, in the world, grows about 4% per year. In 2019 alone, Brazil discarded more than 2 million tons of electronic waste, with less than 3% being recycled, according to the report developed by the University of the United Nations.

The survey showed that, in Brazil, 16% frequently discard some electronics in the common garbage. This type of disposal does not allow the recycling of raw materials present in the devices. A third of respondents (33%) have never heard of proper disposal points or locations for electronic waste.

The majority (87%) said they keep some type of useless electronics at home. More than 30% stay with them for more than a year.

In all, 2,075 people aged 18 to 65 were interviewed for the study, between May 14 and 24, 2021. The survey was carried out in the Federal District and in 13 states: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Ceará, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Pará, Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul.

What does the law say

In Brazil, the correct disposal of electronic waste is provided for in the National Solid Waste Policy (Law 12,305/2010) and is regulated by Federal Decree 10240/2020. This device sets targets for manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers on the number of Voluntary Delivery (PEV) points that must be installed, the number of cities served and the percentage of electronic devices to be collected and disposed of correctly.

By the decree, companies must gradually, by 2025, install PEVs in the 400 largest cities in Brazil and collect and dispose of the equivalent in weight of 17% of the products placed on the market in 2018, the year defined as the base.