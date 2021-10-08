Brazil surpasses the 600,000 deaths mark by Covid-19, according to CNN data

On Thursday night, Brazil reached the mark of 600 thousand deaths caused by Covid-19, according to data collected by CNN Agency with the state health departments. Altogether, Brazil has 600,067 victims in the pandemic. In addition, the country accumulates 21,536,707 cases of the disease.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) confirmed this Thursday 451 deaths and 15,726 cases of Covid-19 in Brazil in 24 hours. According to the council’s numbers, the country has 599,810 deaths and 21,532,558 infections. Conass reports only count cases and deaths confirmed until 6 pm on the day of disclosure.

São Paulo is the state that leads in the number of cases and deaths. With 150,540 deaths and 4,376,700 infections.

Brazil recorded the first death by Covid-19 on March 12, 2020, in São Paulo. It took 149 days for the country to register the 100,000th victim on August 8 of the same year. After 152 days of the mark, it was the turn of 200,000 deaths, on January 7, 2021. After that, it took only 76 days for death to arrive at 300,000 (March 24) and 36 for the 400,000 (March 29). April).

With the acceleration of vaccination in the country, the rate of deaths began to decrease. There were 51 days between the registration of victim number 400 thousand and 500 thousand, on June 19th. Until the mark of this farm, 110 days passed.

Check out the numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil, according to a survey by the CNN Agency

DEATHS

TOTAL: 600,067

AC 1839

AL 6.232

AM 13.740

AP 1986

BA 26,901

EC 24,281

DF 10.569

ES 12,638

GO 23,714

MA 10,192

MT 13,839

MS 9,580

MG 54,873

PA 16,686

PB 9329

PE 19,817

PI 7,028

PR 39,422

RO 6.541

RJ 66,785

RN 7,347

RR 2003

RS 34,996

SC 19,374

SE 6.013

SP 150.540

TO 3802

CASES

TOTAL: 21,536,707

AC 87,938

AL 238,680

AM 426.772

AP 122.961

BA 1,236,390

EC 941,227

DF 503,720

ES 592,389

GO 876,467

MA 357.542

MT 539,956

MS 373.888

MG 2,153,954

PA 593.336

PB 442.464

PE 623.144

PI 321.029

PR 1,523,090

RO 266.480

RJ 1,295,545

RN 369,448

RR 126.238

RS 1,445,556

SC 1,198,432

SE 278,207

SP 4,376,700

TO 225,154