Brazil surpasses the 600,000 deaths mark by Covid-19, according to CNN data

On Thursday night, Brazil reached the mark of 600 thousand deaths caused by Covid-19, according to data collected by CNN Agency with the state health departments. Altogether, Brazil has 600,067 victims in the pandemic. In addition, the country accumulates 21,536,707 cases of the disease.
The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) confirmed this Thursday 451 deaths and 15,726 cases of Covid-19 in Brazil in 24 hours. According to the council’s numbers, the country has 599,810 deaths and 21,532,558 infections. Conass reports only count cases and deaths confirmed until 6 pm on the day of disclosure.
São Paulo is the state that leads in the number of cases and deaths. With 150,540 deaths and 4,376,700 infections.
Brazil recorded the first death by Covid-19 on March 12, 2020, in São Paulo. It took 149 days for the country to register the 100,000th victim on August 8 of the same year. After 152 days of the mark, it was the turn of 200,000 deaths, on January 7, 2021. After that, it took only 76 days for death to arrive at 300,000 (March 24) and 36 for the 400,000 (March 29). April).
With the acceleration of vaccination in the country, the rate of deaths began to decrease. There were 51 days between the registration of victim number 400 thousand and 500 thousand, on June 19th. Until the mark of this farm, 110 days passed.
Check out the numbers of Covid-19 in Brazil, according to a survey by the CNN Agency
DEATHS
TOTAL: 600,067
AC 1839
AL 6.232
AM 13.740
AP 1986
BA 26,901
EC 24,281
DF 10.569
ES 12,638
GO 23,714
MA 10,192
MT 13,839
MS 9,580
MG 54,873
PA 16,686
PB 9329
PE 19,817
PI 7,028
PR 39,422
RO 6.541
RJ 66,785
RN 7,347
RR 2003
RS 34,996
SC 19,374
SE 6.013
SP 150.540
TO 3802
CASES
TOTAL: 21,536,707
AC 87,938
AL 238,680
AM 426.772
AP 122.961
BA 1,236,390
EC 941,227
DF 503,720
ES 592,389
GO 876,467
MA 357.542
MT 539,956
MS 373.888
MG 2,153,954
PA 593.336
PB 442.464
PE 623.144
PI 321.029
PR 1,523,090
RO 266.480
RJ 1,295,545
RN 369,448
RR 126.238
RS 1,445,556
SC 1,198,432
SE 278,207
SP 4,376,700
TO 225,154
