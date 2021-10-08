Brazilian: all teams in Atltico’s current situation were champions

Atltico dreams of winning the title of the Brazilian Championship (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

The Atltico is the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, with an 11 point advantage over Flamengo, Palmeiras and Fortaleza. In addition to the good advantage, a statistic makes the club even more excited in the fight to win the cup again after almost 50 years: all clubs that were in Galo’s current situation were champions.

Did you not understand? O



supersports



explains. Atltico has 50 points in 23 matches played. Since 2006, when the Brazilian Nationals changed to the current format, with 20 teams, five teams have been in the same situation as Galo. At the end of the competition, they all raised their cups. See the list below.

So Paulo in 2007: 50 points in the first 23 games (was champion with 77 points)

Fluminense in 2012: 50 points in the first 23 games (he was champion with 77 points)

Cruzeiro in 2013: 50 points in the first 23 games (he was champion with 76 points)

Corinthians in 2015: 50 points in the first 23 games (he was champion with 81 points)

Corinthians in 2017: 50 points in the first 23 games (he was champion with 72 points)

Atltico’s campaign so far is brilliant. In 2019 alone, a team surpassed the 50-point mark at the Brazilian Nationals in 23 games. Flamengo, led by Jorge Jesus, scored 52. The Rubro-Negra team was champion with an incredible 90 points.

According to the UFMG Mathematics Department, Atltico has an 87.5% chance of winning the title. Flamengo is closer, with 8.6%. Rubro-Negro has two games less than Galo in the competition.