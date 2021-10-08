Brazilian dog stands out in a study on brilliant dogs; understand

A Brazilian female is in a select group of dogs considered “genius” for being able to learn the names of up to 100 new toys, as revealed by a study by researchers at the Eötvös Loránd University, in Budapest, Hungary, recently published in the British magazine “Royal Society Open Science”.

2-year-old border collie Gaia managed to memorize the names of 37 objects in just three months. She, who lives in São Paulo, is part of a group of “gifted” dogs around the world, along with Max (Hungary), Nalani (Netherlands), Squall (USA), Whiskey (Norway) and Rico (Spain).

“These talented dogs can learn new toy names at a remarkable speed,” Claudia Fugazza, head of the research team, told the ‘Sky News’ website. According to her, pets were able to memorize the name of a toy after hearing it only four times.

During testing, the animals learned up to 12 new names each week, being able to remember them for two months on average. This learning ability is comparable to that of human infants beginning their vocabulary training around 18 months of age, according to the research.

For the preparation of the study, carried out last year, cameras were installed in the houses of the animal owners so that researchers could monitor the behavior of the dogs.

In addition to border collies, the research identified other breeds, such as German Shepherds, Australian Shepherds and mixed-breed dogs, also with good ability to memorize toy names. With the completion of this analysis, the research team plans to recruit more exceptional dogs for new experiments.