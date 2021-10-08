Breast nodules are present in 90% of cancer cases, says breast cancer specialist

posted on 10/08/2021 06:00



Lucimara Veras is a physician and member of the regional district of the Brazilian Society of Mastology – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Lucimara Veras, from the Oncoclínicas group and member of the Brazilian Society of Mastology — regional DF, was interviewed yesterday at the CB.Health — program of Brazilian mail, in partnership with TV Brasília. In October Pink, awareness month about breast cancer, she spoke with journalist Carmen Souza about the disease that is the second in worldwide incidence among women and the biggest responsible for deaths.

The specialist warned of the signs that women and men should be aware, highlighted the importance of prevention through examinations to control good eating habits and health care. The mastologist was emphatic in stating that the only means of screening for breast cancer is mammography.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates two new cases a day in the DF, this year, reaching 730. Is this a reality that you see in the offices?

Indeed, we see a very high incidence. In care in the public network, we follow patients at a more advanced stage. On the other hand, in the private network, we see more patients with an early diagnosis, which is recommended.

Nationally, the average is 181 occurrences per day. Is it a global index or does Brazil have any specificity?

Corresponds to a general index. I believe that this year, even, we will register an increase, compared to previous years, due to the pandemic. And this is the reality we see in hospitals. Breast cancer is the second most common type in women in the world — surpassed only by skin cancer — and it is the cancer that kills the most. So, that’s why it’s important for us to take care of ourselves and try to prevent it.

What do women and men have to be aware of regarding breast cancer symptoms?

It can appear through a variety of signs and symptoms. The main warning sign is the appearance of a lump, which is a lump in the breast. This nodule is present in 90% of patients with breast cancer. If you felt a lump, a lump in the breast, look for a specialist to examine you. In addition to the nodule and lump, it is possible to have some retraction in the breast, change in the nipple, in women or men. We cannot forget that a male portion is affected by the disease. This breast can also be reddened, itchy, have an aspect that we call orange peel. Another important symptom is the appearance of a nodule in the armpit or neck, which would be the lymph nodes. Many people do not know themselves, do not know their bodies and that is where the importance of physical self-knowledge comes into play. Previously, a self-examination was recommended in front of the mirror, in the bath, in a specific position, today, we advise the patient to know what her breast is like. So, she has to know how this breast will behave throughout its cycle.

What are the conditions that could indicate the greatest vulnerability?

Overweight, obesity and sedentary lifestyle are important risk factors. Breast cancer is closely linked to hormonal changes and we know that part of the fat in our body is converted into estrogen, which is a female hormone, so this increases the chances of the patient developing breast cancer. Drinking alcoholic beverages too, frequent exposure to radiation. Patients who menstruate very early — before the age of 12 — or who enter menopause very late, because if she menstruates very early, and will stop menstruating very late, she has a longer period of life exposed to the hormone’s action, these are all factors possible. In addition to genetic issues, more sporadically, because 90%, 95% of cancers are due to these other causes that we talked about. In the case of women, it is important to highlight that breastfeeding is a protective factor against breast cancer.

What are the main tests for screening and diagnosing the disease?

Speaking of screening, today there is a screening test that is mammography. There is no exam to replace it. Added to it, we have some exams that will add, that will add information. So the mammogram we recommend that the patient do it and depending on the result, we complement. Usually, the exam is recommended from the age of 40 on, in low-risk patients.

How has the health crisis affected the fight against breast cancer?

The number of patients in the office has decreased a lot. Hospitals had to turn to confronting covid-19, so there were restrictions on surgeries in the period. What we see is that with the reduction of patients, there was a reduction in diagnoses. Now that the population is more vaccinated, we see a return to the clinics. But then the problem arises, because they come with bigger injuries. That’s why, even during the pandemic, we recommend and have always recommended that you don’t miss your exams.

