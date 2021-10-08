Brian Laundrie’s father joins the police

Christopher Laundrie, father of Brian Laundrie, the prime suspect in the Gabby Petito murder, joined the police in their search for his son.

According to TMZ, he showed the trails he and the young man took when they frequented a forest reserve in Florida, in the United States.

Also according to the North American website, no discovery was made. Christopher’s attorney said the Laundrie family is grateful to law enforcement authorities and the hard work they have put into finding their son.

Yesterday, however, police found signs of encampment on the Carlton Reservation.

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie began a tour of US national parks in June, when they left Florida. The 22-year-old digital influencer lived with her fiance for a year before starting the journey. They arrived in Utah during the month of July.

Gabby’s last contact with the family was on Aug. 25, according to her mother, Nicole Schmidt. This is the same date as the influencer’s last post on Instagram.

Brian returned home to Florida on September 1st. Wanted by the police and the influencer’s family, he refused to talk about the case: he didn’t explain why he came back alone, nor did he say where his fiancee would be.

On Sept. 17, the family told investigators they had not seen Brian Laundrie since Tuesday (14), when he said he had “gone for a walk” on the Carlton Reservation.

Gabby’s human remains were found on the 19th. Forensics identified the 22-year-old’s body in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.