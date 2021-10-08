Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel’s friendship is shaken

Recently, the Paris Fashion Week took place, which was attended by many famous, among them Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel. However, the friends only made a record together, during the fashion show by stylist Isabel Marant.

And it was no wonder. Apparently their friendship is strained. According to Jornal Extra, the distance was even more evident after Sasha and João Figueiredo, in May.

Bruna Marquezine and Sasha Meneghel are childhood friends and used to live together, but it seems that their friendship has really cooled down.

TRIP TO PARIS

Bruna Marquezine does not hide how delighted she was with her trip to Paris, France. The actress became one of the great Brazilian details in the Fashion Week in the city of light and has been enchanting social networks with the registration of the special tour.

Recently, the brunette was in the front row of the fashion show by the Givenchy brand. Delighted, Bruna commented on how she felt attending the event and did not spare praise for the attraction.

“It was so much more than a show; it was an immersive and sensory experience. The location, the soundtrack and the atmosphere he created to present the collection were extremely daring”, shared the artist.

