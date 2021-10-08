Bruna Surfistinha rebuts criticism for talking about sex after giving birth

Raquel Pacheco, 36, businesswoman, better known as Bruna Surfistinha, rebutted some criticism she has suffered for continuing to talk about sex and offering courses on the subject, after the birth of her twin daughters Maria and Elis, one month old.

On her Instagram profile, the famous woman exposed a message sent by a follower, who tells her to “respect” her daughters and “get out of this life and this world of sin”. In response, she says, “Being a mother or not, talk about sex, yes.”

Raquel Pacheco, referring to the follower who told her to leave the “life of sin”, questioned “since when talking about sex is disrespect to my daughters or sin? I saw that you have children and they were made through sex, right? Or the stork brought?”, he needled.

Birth of daughters

Maria and Elis, daughters of Raquel Pacheco, the result of their relationship with Xico Santos, were born on September 3rd. On Instagram, he said that Maria came into the world with 44cm and 2,100 kg, while Elis with 44cm and 1,835 kg.

In addition to showing a photo of him with Raquel Pacheco and her daughters, Xico also praised the strength of the businesswoman and said he already saw in her “the lion mother, protective and fulfilled”.

“It didn’t even seem like she needed to recover from the surgery, nor did it seem that the first attempts to breastfeed were being painful because the way she looks, the way she holds our girls becomes the most beautiful poetry!” she wrote.