Bruno Gagliasso shows his baby’s new trousseau after moving to Bahia

Bruno Gagliasso and his wife Giovanna Ewbank are in Salvador with their children

The actor Bruno Gagliasso and his wife, the actress Giovanna Ewbank, impressed by showing the baby’s trousseau. They are the proud parents of three children. The first-born Titi, age eight, Bless, age six, and the youngest child, Zyan, age one.

Recently, the family moved to Salvador, Bahia. Before, they spent a season living in Portugal. The change happened due to some professional commitments of the actor.

Upon returning to Brazil, they left for the capital of Bahia. Giovanna Ewbank even explained to fans how the oldest children’s school routine turned out, with so many trips.

“Because of what’s happening, we’ve opted for children to have classes at home and online. In fact, Bless is already reading ahead of schedule! And because of that, we can be in other places. As soon as everything is back to normal, we will stay in Rio and the children will have the school again”, said the actress.

This Thursday (07), Bruno Gagliasso and the wife surprised when they showed a new trousseau for the youngest. It turns out that the family planned to spend only a month and a half in Salvador.

Even so, little Zyan got a new crib, stroller and baby comfort. Plus some toys and children’s items. “This will make our stay even better and easier. Can you imagine having to bring everything from Rio de Janeiro to here?”, explained the famous mother.

On social networks, the actor couple showed how their children are adapting to their new home. In one of the clicks, the baby appears, standing, in the middle of the trousseau boxes. Fans of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso they were delighted with little Zyan.

“He’s very cute, I can’t stand it”, joked a netizen. Another praised: “this boy, a prince, is very beautiful”. And another said: “very beautiful for one child, guys”. While another observed: “this baby is a beautiful mixture of parents”.

