BTG lowers Vale’s target price with an eye on iron ore decline By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com – BTG Pactual Digital reduced its target price for shares of Vale (SA:) to R$115, but maintained its purchase recommendation. The decision is based on the drop in price projections for the coming years. However, the report highlights that the company’s management remains highly disciplined in capital allocation, which should bring an attractive cash return for shareholders. For 2022, analysts project a dividend yield of 13% for 2022.

At 2:34 pm, the mining company’s shares advanced 3.36%, at R$79.65.

The price of iron ore is expected to be around US$100 per ton in 2022, according to BTG (SA:), and for 2023 and 2024, the commodity should be valued at US$90/t and US$70/t, respectively.

For analysts, lower prices were already expected, even more considering the current scenario in China and its decarbonization policy. But the size of the correction in iron ore prices caught most of the market off guard.

However, considering that the freight price between Brazil and China is at $45/t, BTG points out that it has become uneconomical for many suppliers to ship lower quality products, which should restrict supply in the future. According to a conversation it had with Vale, the company believes in balanced markets in 2022 and sees current iron ore prices as reasonable.

At 2:34 pm, the price of iron ore dropped 0.14%, to US$ 117.68.