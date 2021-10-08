Caboré advertising award does not indicate any Globo brand

In its 42nd edition, the Caboré Award, the main award of the Brazilian communication industry, announced the nomination of 42 professionals and companies in 14 categories.

None of the brands of Globe — the largest communication group in the country – whether open television, pay TV, newspaper, magazine, radio, internet or streaming platform, is indicated.

There is, however, a nomination in the professional vehicle category: Manzar Feres, executive director of Integrated Business in Advertising at Globe.

The absence of any brand of vehicles from the Globe among the nominees it has not happened since 2009.

That was an atypical year, when the company was not nominated for any category, neither for companies nor for professionals.

Since then, every year, at least one of the group’s vehicle or platform brands has figured among the nominations for the Cabore.

In 2020, the Globoplay was awarded as a media platform; in 2019, the Globe won as a vehicle.

Among the companies listed this year are brands of global players in the digital medium, such as YouTube and Tik Tok.

The only open broadcaster indicated is SBT; and the R7 portal, by Record, is also on the list of nominations. O Back door completes the trio of nominees in the category of Communication Vehicle – Content Producer.

The prize, whose trophy is an owl, is awarded by the newspaper Medium & Message, the main publication in the advertising sector in the Brazilian market.

The choice of nominees begins with a broad consultation with market leaders and is closed by the publication’s team.

According to Marcelo Salles Gomes, president of Medium & Message, the pandemic provoked profound changes in the communication industry, mainly governed by the human relationship. Caboré sought to recognize who made the difference and is prepared for the resumption of the market.

“In the last year, we came across highly creative initiatives, promoted by companies and professionals who turned the game and found a way to continue producing and generating results“says Salles Gomes.

Winners are chosen in a vote of subscribers to Medium & Message and announced at an event on December 6th.

Indicated to Caboré 2021

The following are indicated in the 14 categories:

Agency: GUT, Publicis and Soko

Advertiser: Avon, iFood and Vivo

Marketing Services: Mooc, Spark and Think Eva

Communication Vehicle/Media Platform: Eletromedia, TikTok and YouTube

Communication Vehicle/Content Producer: Back Door, R7 and SBT

Fábio Porchat and Gregório Duvivier in a video by Porta dos Fundos; portal is nominated for the Caboré Award in the category of communication vehicle/content producer. photo: Reproduction/Back Door

Production: Endemol Shine Brasil, Iconoclast and Stink

Communication Industry Manager: Eduardo Simon (Gallery),

Fatima Pissarra (Mynd) and Sergio Gordilho (Africa)

Creative Professional: Benjamin Yung, the “BJ” (DPZ&T); Felipe Silva (Ghana) and Mariana Sá (WMcCann)

Marketing professional: Eliana Cassandre (Petrópolis), João Branco (McDonald’s) and Poliana Sousa (Coca-Cola)

Customer Service Professional: Claudio Kalim (Tech and Soul), Fabio Brito (Leo Burnett Tailor Made) and Fernanda Tedde (AlmapBBDO)

Vehicle Professional: Cris Moreira (Band), Manzar Feres (Globo) and João Binda (Yahoo)

Media Professional: Cesar Toledo (Suno), Tiago Santos (FCB) and Vanessa Giannotti (Ogilvy)

Innovation Professional: Gian Martinez (Winnin), Helisson Lemos (Via)

Samantha Almeida (Twitter Next)

Planning Professional: Agatha Kim (BETC/Havas), Gabriela Rodrigues (Soko), Sumara Osório (VMLY&R)