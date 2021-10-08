Caixa and Banco do Brasil release personal loan for negative

Having the name negative makes it difficult for any loan to be granted, but Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil have credit lines that release loans even for people with their name included in credit protection agencies, such as SPC and Serasa.

Both banks offer good interest rates that vary according to the profile of each person applying for credit. In addition, the loan repayment term is up to 48 months.

At Caixa Econômica Federal, the client uses the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) as a guarantee.

This Caixa credit line is intended for workers who have been working with a formal contract for at least one year, have a checking account or receive a salary from Caixa Econômica Federal and work in a company that has an agreement with the bank.

In this line of credit, the customer offers as a guarantee the balance he has in the FGTS and can request an amount equivalent to up to half of his salary. The credit limit is up to 10% of the balance plus 40% of the termination fine and, if the debt is not paid on the stipulated date, Caixa can debit the amount from the worker’s account in the fund.

Caixa’s loan can be requested at one of the ATMs, at Caixa branches or at Internet Banking.

Bank of Brazil loan

At Banco do Brasil, applying for credit is another option. When taking out the payroll loan, the client will have the installments deducted directly from his salary, without having to have a checking account at BB. The customer will have a grace period of up to six months to make the payment of the first installment and will be able to pay the loan in up to 96 installments.

To apply for a loan from Banco do Brasil, you must be over 18 years old, prove sufficient income to pay the installments and have a checking account at any bank recognized by the Central Bank (it is not necessary to be at Banco do Brasil).

The rates offered by Banco do Brasil are very attractive and can range from 2.5% to 3.5%. Customers who carry out the portability of their salary to Banco do Brasil will have an even lower interest charge. It will also be necessary for the client to verify that the company he works for has an agreement with Banco do Brasil.

To apply for the loan, the client must go to a bank branch or access the Banco do Brasil website. In case of attendance at the agency, it is good to bring a work card, the last paychecks, RG, CPF and proof of residence.

